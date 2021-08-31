Rain closes out the work week, but clear and cool is on the way

The first four weeks of August were hot and mostly dry, but the month is ending on a significantly different note.

Fremont saw .81 inches of rain Sunday and a high of only 80, and significantly more rain is in the forecast for the end of the week before clear skies and cool temperatures arrive to close out the Labor Day weekend.

Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain was expected Monday night into early this morning, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of thunderstorms are expected to remain until 11 a.m. this morning with heavy rain possible.

The Fremont area and much of eastern Nebraska is in a slight risk for severe weather, with high winds and hail possible with these thunderstorms. Some localized flash flooding is the biggest threat.

If the rain does materialize, it could make August the first month since March with above-average rainfall in Fremont. After Sunday’s rainfall, the yearly total in Fremont reached 25.27 inches.

Highs are forecast to only be 79 on Tuesday before reaching 83 on Wednesday and around 85 on Thursday.