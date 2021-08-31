 Skip to main content
Rain closes out the work week, but clear and cool is on the way
Rain closes out the work week, but clear and cool is on the way

Rainy weather

weather graphic, rain

 Lincoln Journal Star files

The first four weeks of August were hot and mostly dry, but the month is ending on a significantly different note.

Fremont saw .81 inches of rain Sunday and a high of only 80, and significantly more rain is in the forecast for the end of the week before clear skies and cool temperatures arrive to close out the Labor Day weekend.

Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain was expected Monday night into early this morning, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of thunderstorms are expected to remain until 11 a.m. this morning with heavy rain possible.

The Fremont area and much of eastern Nebraska is in a slight risk for severe weather, with high winds and hail possible with these thunderstorms. Some localized flash flooding is the biggest threat.

If the rain does materialize, it could make August the first month since March with above-average rainfall in Fremont. After Sunday’s rainfall, the yearly total in Fremont reached 25.27 inches.

Highs are forecast to only be 79 on Tuesday before reaching 83 on Wednesday and around 85 on Thursday.

More rain is expected at the end of the week, however. A 50% chance of rain is forecast Thursday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering until Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 60s Thursday and Friday nights, while highs are expected near 80.

The rest of the Labor Day weekend shows mostly clear skies with highs near 80 and lows around 60.

Remembering Leonard
Remembering Leonard

  Updated

For decades, Leonard Nielsen was a mentor to Midland University students and an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

