Rain doesn't dampen the giving spirit
The rain didn't keep people from donating essential items on Friday.

A Reverse Parade Circus was held in the Fremont Bergan High School parking lot. DPA Auctions in conjunction with Pinnacle Bank, Hy-Vee, United Way and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce held the social distance drive for essential items – similar to a food drive.

Cars with families entered the parade from one side of the parking lot, drove the big “U” shaped path and were entertained by a band, fire throwing, stilt walkers, a juggler, golden human statues, Shriners, a clown, horses and a magician along the way.

At the end of the parade, donations were accepted items.

Those not able to attend Friday’s event can donate by texting “REVERSE” to 41444.

