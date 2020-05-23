Rain doesn't dampen the giving spirit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rain didn't keep people from donating essential items on Friday.

A Reverse Parade Circus was held in the Fremont Bergan High School parking lot. DPA Auctions in conjunction with Pinnacle Bank, Hy-Vee, United Way and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce held the social distance drive for essential items – similar to a food drive.

Cars with families entered the parade from one side of the parking lot, drove the big “U” shaped path and were entertained by a band, fire throwing, stilt walkers, a juggler, golden human statues, Shriners, a clown, horses and a magician along the way.

At the end of the parade, donations were accepted items.

Those not able to attend Friday’s event can donate by texting “REVERSE” to 41444.

Photos from the Reverse Parade Circus

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0