When it’s open, the Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry chicken plant is expected to employ about 1,000 workers.
The plant isn’t expected to be operational until September 2019. At that point, Fremont could be a somewhat different city—home to the center of a region-wide chicken operation, and potentially sporting a larger population.
This story is the third in a four-part series looking at the implementation of the Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry chicken plant being built here in Fremont, and how the high-profile project might already be impacting the local economy. For this story, the Fremont Tribune spoke with city and county officials about how they are girding for potential population growth, and any potential investments that need to be made as the plant goes online.
Much of what that population growth will look like remains uncertain. There is no way of knowing at this point, for instance, if the workers will come from Dodge County, move in from elsewhere, or commute from larger labor pools like Omaha.
But officials certainly believe that population growth is likely—a Dodge County Housing Study has shown that Dodge County needs about 1,500 new housing units, and could see a population increase by more than 1,430 people to 38,908 by 2022.
At this point, two major housing developments are in the works within Fremont’s city boundaries—the oft controversial SunRidge Place Development, which will add hundreds of housing units to the area, and the Morningside Pointe development, which is expected to add dozens more. A third, mixed-use development known as Gallery 23, is taking place outside city limits, according to City Administrator Brian Newton.
And while he expects that the city will grow, he believes the city will be able to keep up, as the population increase won’t occur overnight.
“It’s going to grow gradually, and we’ll just have to watch it and see,” Newton said.
Law Enforcement
The Fremont Police Department is already foreseeing a need to reassess its resources, says Chief Jeff Elliott. That’s because the city annexed a significant amount of land to the south of town to accommodate the Costco plant.
“We do anticipate that there’s going to be much more need for traffic enforcement and all other needs or police services down in that area,” Elliott said. “Even now, there is some, but it’ll increase as the plant becomes closer to being operational.”
Elliott believes that the Police Department is facing a staffing shortage already—a loss of federal grants has had the department down to 38.5 officers, compared to 41 officers in 2010.
“As the population increases, the police department will obviously need more people,” he said. “I believe that there are contingencies or plans to put that in place in the future, but right now, the goal is just to get back staffing levels of 2010.”
Funding is an issue, however. A budget shortfall in the last two-year budget cycle has restricted many city agencies, and there is nothing planned for either the police department or the fire department for the remainder of the ’18-’19 fiscal year, Newton told the Tribune.
Newton said that the city will monitor its growth over time and invest as necessary, but he doesn’t want to make “knee-jerk” reactions to population growth.
“What I want to do is come up with some matrix and some measurements,” he said. “ Things like that that other communities look at to determine when you need to add personnel.”
On the county level, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said that, as of now, there are no plans to expand staffing in anticipated response to Costco. He hopes to hire two new deputies to return to full staff.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors recently approved a request from County Attorney Oliver Glass to increase the staff at his office by adding a sixth attorney to accommodate a growing caseload.
In his presentation to the board, Glass cited a growing daily jail population and an overflowing caseload in district and county court that he says has upended his current staff’s schedules. In his pitch, he told the board that the Costco plant’s population uptick could logically increase caseload.
“Let’s be honest with ourselves—[the caseload’s] not going down, it’s going up,” he said.
The addition of the attorney increased the county attorney’s budget by about 12 percent, said Board Chairman Bob Missel. The preliminary county budget, set for a discussion at a public hearing Wednesday, will increase the tax requirement by 26.54 percent. County officials have attributed that largely to the rising costs of boarding jail inmates and a recently approved $11 million project to update the county’s emergency radio system.
“With the additional attorney and more attorneys working the office, my hope is that we can save some money by getting people processed criminally sooner,” Glass told the Tribune.
Fire Department
Service calls to the Fremont Fire Department have been on the rise, according to a February Tribune report.
Between 2015 and 2017, calls have increased from 2,447 and 2,742. Most of the calls—92 percent—are medical calls, increasingly common as Fremont’s population ages, says Fire Chief Todd Bernt. Staffing has largely been the same, the report said.
“With the growth going on right now with the annexations,and some of the developments starting to be built and some future developments, yeah we’re starting to look at future resources, which our big one would really be staffing at this point,” Bernt said. “Also with our increased call volume that’s going on right now, staffing is going to be one of our major issues coming up for real serious conversation to start with the city.”
As the city limits continue to expand, Bernt argued, a second fire station could also be necessary.
In the previous budget cycle, the fire department had planned on adding an assistant chief, but the budget shortfall led to the elimination of that addition.
Schools
It’s too early to tell for sure how much Fremont Public Schools’ student population could be affected by the Costco plant, says Superintendent Mark Shepard.
But Shepard says that the district’s facilities can handle additional capacity. All of its schools are under capacity, some significantly so, and in most of the elementary buildings, there are unused classrooms.
That said, a higher student enrollment would necessitate additional faculty.
“Along with that would come additional assessed valuation and additional state aid,” Shepard said.
Roads
The $43 million Fremont southeast beltway project, which will offer a 3.2 mile-long, four-lane divided expressway connecting Highway 77 at the Platte River Bridge to Highway 275, has been envisioned since the early 2000s, well before Costco’s and Fremont’s paths collided. But funding issues delayed its implementation. Construction was ultimately moved up from 2024 to 2020, after the city said it was willing to contribute at least $20 million to the project, with the rest of the funding provided by the state. It is now currently working through public feedback on its design.
In addition to helping to redirect truck traffic out of downtown Fremont, the project is expected to help accommodate expected growth spurred on by Costco on the southside of town.
Fremont Finance Director Jody Sanders told the Tribune in May that the project would be paid for using revenue bonds, expected to be issued in 2019 or 2020, which she said would not require a tax raise.
At the county level, Dodge County Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert says that he’s been busy assessing the roads out by potential sites for the chicken barns that will ultimately supply the Fremont processing plant. He’s gotten calls for about seven or eight potential sites, he says, not all of which have panned out.
Huppert needs to assess drainage around the roads and ensure that the roads near each potential site can handle increased truck traffic expected to come through the site.
“I don’t think I’m going to need any more men or anything like that,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a little more upkeep on the gravel and maintaining those roads.”
Within the next year, for instance, Huppert says he’ll be working on building up County Road 20, Roads L and M, where a four-barn site is currently underway.
Utilities
The city has significantly expanded its utilities in order to accommodate the arrival of Costco, said Newton and Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben.
Fremont did a $5.2 million contract for utility extensions out by the Costco site—for that, Costco reimbursed the city with $4.5 million—the extra cost were for additions made by the city.
The contract included a water line, fiber optic lines and significant electrical infrastructure and was awarded to Carstensen Contracting.
There was also a 10-inch natural gas line connecting the Costco site to the wastewater treatment plant, which also saw significant upgrades in relation to the Costco project.
The plant was in need of upgrades anyway, Newton said, because of new ammonia limits being implemented by the state. But when the city got wind that Costco was coming, they were able to incorporate Costco’s additional volume into the project.
That contract was around $13.9 million Schaben said.
Additionally, the city built lagoons out by the wastewater treatment plant to handle industrial waste. It was a $14.9 million contract—$10 million of which was split between Costco and Hormel, who, before announcing its departure from Fremont, was also aiming to process its industrial waste there.
The lagoons produce methane as a renewable natural gas, which the city then sells for a considerable sum, Newton argued.
“We will be the first in the state to have a methane production renewable natural gas facility from industrial waste,” Newton said.
Newton and Schaben said that they don’t imagine utility rates going up for ratepayers as a result of these projects, largely because they expect that Costco’s presence will significantly increase utility revenues.