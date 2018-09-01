The Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry Plant being built here in Fremont isn’t expected to be up and running until September 2019. But Mike Arps, of Fremont-based concrete supplier Arps Red-E-Mix, is already reaping benefits.
The company has supplied a significant amount of concrete to a number of contractors involved in building out the Fremont complex — including Younglove Construction, General Excavating and Lithko Contracting, out of Omaha.
The company’s role as a supplier might also extend beyond Fremont. Arps Red-E-Mix has six plants in eastern Nebraska, and Arps believes all of them will have an opportunity to provide concrete to some of the 520 chicken barns being built in 15 northeast Nebraska counties.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” Arps said. “It’s affecting our whole geography, our whole business.”
The construction of the plant has increased business for Arps Red-E-Mix by about 20 to 25 percent per year, estimated Arps, who, as a part of the Greater Fremont Development Council, says he was involved in the courting of Costco and has been a supporter of the project since it was first announced, seeing it as a potential boost to both his business and others.
Arps says the increased work has led him to increase benefits and wages for his workers. The company has also hired three new employees.
It would hire more, Arps said, if the labor was available.
With a regional labor shortage and the increased work, Arps Red-E-Mix has had to be more efficient with its business, being more selective in where it does work, turning away from smaller projects and more distant work opportunities to focus on the big one right in its backyard.
This story is the second in a four-part series looking at the early economic impacts of the incoming Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry Plant, which Costco has said will generate more than $1.2 billion annually in economic output. For this story, we explore the early ripple effects of economic benefits spurred on by ongoing construction of the plant and its associated barns — the local suppliers and businesses who have come out as the project’s early winners, as well as those who might still be waiting for the rewards.
Arps Red-E-Mix has emerged as an early beneficiary of the project here in Fremont, but there are others, too. The Fremont branch of Kriz-Davis, an electrical equipment supplier that’s owned by a larger company called Border States, has sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment to contractors at the Fremont site, says branch manager Doug Eggers.
That equipment has gone to the project’s general contractor, Graham Construction, as well as its electrical contractors, Fremont Electric and another company called I.E.S., Eggers said. Another electrical contractor, Sentry Electric, out of Lincoln, told the Tribune it had purchased supplies from Kriz-Davis.
“Certainly it has (been good for business), and it will be for the duration of that construction process as well, and probably ongoing afterward with general maintenance and plant upkeep and things like that as well,” Eggers said.
Interviews with 13 of the contractors involved in the Costco project as well as Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman identified several other companies with a Fremont presence that would be supplying materials to the complex or its associated barns. Those include Structural Component Systems, Rawhide Chemoil, Menards and Nebraska Machinery Company. All of those companies declined interview requests for this story.
Other suppliers listed by contractors are from outside Fremont. For instance, Lincoln-based General Excavating, a contractor on the Fremont complex is getting supplies from companies in Nebraska City and Grand Island. W.S. Bunch, an Omaha-based company that’s a subcontractor for General Excavating, purchases special coatings out of Texas, as well as abrasives out of Kansas.
And still, other local companies are supplying the project with modest results — but they’re hopeful that the real boost in business is still to come.
Since Costco’s is a project that’s heavy on concrete, Christensen Lumber has had a smaller role to play. But it has provided some supplies to the feed mill, said Fremont Sales Manager Chad Christensen.
The company has seen a slight increase in business spurred on by the project. But Christensen says he anticipates that the real economic boost is still to come, in the form of new housing developments, expected to accommodate an anticipated surge in Fremont’s population brought on by the plant, which will hire more than 1,000 employees.
A Dodge County housing study has estimated that the county would need 1,500 new housing units to accommodate population growth spurred on by Costco. Some housing projects have already been partially approved by the city, such as the SunRidge Place Development, which received significant pushback from residents at city council meetings where the project was discussed. That project is expected to add hundreds of residential units — and that’s where Christensen sees opportunities to sell lumber.
“I think the big boost is definitely going to come more toward the completion (of the plant) and the housing that’s going up to accommodate people for the jobs,” he said. “Really just kind of waiting for those to get underway … I just don’t have a timeline yet, until we start seeing more groundwork being done on those subdivisions.”
Ripple effects from the Costco project also reach other parts of Nebraska.
The Texas-based Darling Ingredients, which produces “sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients,” confirmed to the Fremont Tribune that it will be opening a new poultry conversion facility adjacent to its existing Wahoo facility, in conjunction with the Lincoln Premium Poultry operation.
The $25 million facility will convert poultry by-product into a pet food ingredient, as well as a renewable fuel ingredient. The plant will employ 35 people and will be operational by June 2019, according to information provided by Darling Ingredients’ Melissa Gaither.
Gaither told the Tribune that the company was unsure at this point who it would be providing the pet food ingredient to. But she added that, in its production, the company uses “100 percent of the animal grown today.”
“What is not used for food will be upcycled into a feed and fuel ingredient,” she said.
Local lodging and food
About 250 workers are onsite at the Costco plant each day, coming from any one of more than a dozen companies — many of whom come from out of town, and in some cases, out of state.
Large projects like Costco’s can have a significant impact on a community’s economy. That impact is greater when the contractors and employees come from the immediate community, where they would spend most of their paycheck, University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research Director Eric Thompson told the Tribune last week.
But that’s not always possible, especially in a tightening labor market and in big projects that often require specialized contractors who may come from out of state.
Still, an influx of out-of-town workers can have its own benefits.
“They end up spending on hotels and restaurants and maybe go over to the bowling alley one time — a variety of things,” Thompson said last week.
Many contractors interviewed by the Tribune agreed with that assessment.
“I mean, there’s 200 people on that job site and they have to eat lunch, right?” said General Excavating’s Brian Egr. “A lot of them, they go eat lunch, they get fuel, a lot of them are staying in the area because they’re from out of town.”
Indeed, some area hotels confirmed to the Tribune that they’ve seen an influx of business spurred on by the Costco project.
One night this week, at the Super 8 motel on 23rd Street, 40 to 50 percent of the guests who would be spending the night were associated with the Costco project, guessed manager Tammy Kiziria. In six of the motel’s 38 rooms, Costco-related guests would be staying for two months or more, she said.
“This year, for our business, it’s pretty good,” she said, adding that there’s been a particular uptick in the past two months.
An assistant general manager at the Countryside Inn, who declined to give his name, said that growth had been modest — he estimated a 5 to 10 percent increase in business over the past year, and he said that Costco was at least partly attributable to that.
But for a business that often depends on the cycles brought on by big projects and events that bring outsiders in for short bursts, Costco has brought more consistent business, the assistant general manager said. There are about three people involved in the Costco project who have stayed at the Countryside Inn fairly consistently over the last year, with occasional bursts of 10 to 15, brought on by when they bring in other members of their crews.
Some restaurants surveyed by the Tribune had mixed reactions as to whether their business had increased significantly as a result of the Costco project. Mac’s Cafe, on Bell Street, had not noticed any significant uptick. Fremont’s Applebee’s branch has seen a definite uptick in the last month, says manager Valerie Bubutzke, but it’s difficult to say whether Costco has played a role — especially with Midland University resuming session, which also leads to a boost. And Lauralee Miller at the Tin Tizzy Tavern said she’s seen some new faces from the Costco project.
Over at Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ on Bell Street, lunches have definitely gotten busier recently, said manager and owner Joshua Strong. And Costco has played a “minor part” in that, with a group of about 10 guys from the site who come nearly every day, said Strong.
But, like Christensen, Strong believes that the real benefits are yet to come — dependent on whether the promised population growth brought on by Costco’s plant yields more customers.
“That’s what I’m hoping,” Strong said. “That’s what everybody’s hoping, I’d imagine.”