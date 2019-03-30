While most people chalk up fast food restaurant slogans to clever marketing ploys, when it comes to Raising Cane’s—especially the franchise location in Fremont—the motto “One Love” has proven to be more than just words on the side of their building on 23rd Street.
Southern Hospitality Ventures (SHV)—who owns the Raising Cane’s franchise in Fremont—recently received national recognition celebrating the company’s commitment to community service in the restaurant industry.
The Lincoln based company received the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor award from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, as owners Justin and Jennifer Jones traveled to Washington D.C. to receive the award.
The couple, who moved to Lincoln to start the first Raising Cane’s restaurant in Nebraska, were honored at an industry awards gala and shared their story of giving back to the community with industry icons and even members of Congress for their work giving back to the communities they serve.
Back in 2009, the team at SHV wanted to do something to support members of the military who sacrifice so much to protect and serve our country. So the company began a partnership with Cell Phones for Soldiers, a nonprofit organization that exchanges old cell phones for calling cards that are given to active duty military members and veterans.
SHV started collecting phones from customers in their restaurants, and in appreciation for the donations, would extend a free meal to customers who donated.
Since the campaign began, enough cell phones have been collected to give over 822,000 minutes in calling cards to Nebraska troops, over $32,000 in meals have been given away to donors, and over $102,000 has been raised for the National Guard Foundation.
“Our military heroes sacrifice so much to protect and serve our country, and we feel a social responsibility to give back to those who are continually putting our country before themselves. This campaign has become one of the staples in our restaurant’s communities and each year we are blown away by the generosity and support for our local military families. We are truly honored to be receiving this award for this valuable program.” Jennifer Jones, co-owner of the SHV franchise, said.
SHV also created two annual clothing campaigns to support individuals in the community.
Raising Coats with Raising Cane’s was created in 2007 and has since collected nearly 21,000 new or gently used coats for people in need.
In 2009, Stuff the Bus was formed to help in-need students.To date, the program has collected enough school supplies to help over 12,300 students and raised nearly $49,000 for local schools.
Through these programs and others, since opening their first Raising Cane’s in 2006, SHV has donated over $1.8 million to the communities where they operate.
Currently SHV operates Raising Cane’s restaurants in Fremont, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, Grand Island, Kearney, Des Moines, and Cedar Falls.
Owners Justin and Jennifer Jones also each received a Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding contributions to the United States Army, and in 2015, they were awarded a Homeland Defense Service Ribbon from the Nebraska National Guard for their patriotic commitment to the Warriors and Families of the Nebraska National Guard.
In the face of historic flooding in Fremont and eastern Nebraska over the past several weeks, SHV also raised funds and collected needed items for flood victims at all of its restaurants across Nebraska.
The company pledged 15 percent of sales on one day across it’s Nebraska restaurants and also served as a donation drop site will all of the funds and donations going to the Salvation Army.
“Seeing the devastation that is happening across the state brings back so many memories of when we lived in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina.” Jennifer Jones said. “It absolutely breaks my heart, because I know first-hand what these families are going through. It’s now that we must come together to support one another, and I am confident that we will all come out of this stronger.”
Over the past 20 years—with help from a partnership with American Express—the Restaurant Neighbor Award annually recognizes exceptionally innovative and effective community service projects and draws attention to the positive impact restaurants have in their local neighborhoods.
Each year, gour national winners are chosen from a pool of state winners to win $10,000 to support their community project.
“With over one million restaurants in the U.S., our industry opens doors of opportunity for people of all backgrounds and cultures every day,” said Rob Gifford, Executive Vice President of the NRAEF. “Each year, the foundation is excited and honored to recognize the people and businesses that truly embody these values and principles.”