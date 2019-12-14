Mike Spies sees a correlation between a Biblical account and a modern-day situation.
So the theme of the Eighth Annual Cocoa and Carols event is “Make Room.”
The public is invited to the holiday event, which starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, 3200 Military Ave., in Fremont.
Cocoa and treats are available from 6-7 p.m. The musical program is set from 7-8:15 p.m. Admission is free.
During the event, a freewill donation will be accepted for The Banquet, a free meal open to anyone — people in need or those who come for fellowship — on Thursday evenings at the church.
Spies is producer for the variety show, which this year will include a performance by The Pathfinder Chorus, a men’s a cappella group.
Down Memory Lane, a band that performs at the Eagles Club in Fremont, will be part of the show as well, Spies said.
The Hands of Faith puppet team at First Lutheran Church is scheduled to perform, too.
This year, Spies and his wife, Amy, director of worship arts at the church, will sing a song, “Make Room.”
“It’s a beautiful tune,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The song ties in with the show’s theme and a Bible story.
Spies recalls the story of Joseph and Mary trying to find a place to stay in Bethlehem before the birth of the Christ child. They could find no room in the inn, so they stayed in a stable.
Room was made for them there.
More than 2,000 years later, people in Fremont needed a place to stay during mid-March flooding.
“We had to find room for a whole side of town,” he said.
But churches — including First Lutheran — and other places provided shelter and daily needs.
“This year’s theme is ‘Make Room’ and it’s going to be around the journey and the birth of Jesus and tying it into what we went through as a community in the spring,” Spies said.
The Spies are thankful for the performers — none of whom are paid to participate in Cocoa and Carols.
Spies said between 500 and 600 people attend.
“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve had in the past—everyone coming out and the amounts that we’ve raised,” he said. “It’s such a wonderful thing of the community coming together to put on a show to help the community and to have some fun.”