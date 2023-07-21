Charlie Pleskac saw the nurse put an oxygen level sensor on his baby.

Per doctor’s orders, Pleskac and his wife, Rita, had taken their daughter, Brynle, to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

They put Brynle’s car seat on a counter, while Rita completed paperwork. Charlie was watching the sensor’s numbers, which indicate oxygen saturation in the blood. A baby should have a number in the high 90s, he said, but Brynle’s was in the high 70s.

“All of a sudden I watched that number and it just dropped from 70 to 65 … 54. The last number I saw was 49,” Pleskac said.

The nurse grabbed the car seat off the counter.

“You need to follow me now,” she said.

Recently, Pleskac was in the New Fremont Dairy Queen, gearing up for Miracle Treat Day. It’s a cause the local DQ owner has long supported, but now he’s even more passionate about it.

Miracle Treat Day is a collaborative effort between the Dairy Queen system and the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). Every donated dollar raised that day goes directly to the local CMN hospital in that Dairy Queen’s region.

Children’s Hospital in Omaha is the area’s CMN hospital.

This year, Miracle Treat Day will be Thursday, July 27. That day, customers can buy a Blizzard or coupons for the ice cream treat.

Pleskac said 100% of the proceeds from every Blizzard or coupon purchased on Miracle Treat Day or pre-ordered for that day in Fremont goes to Children’s Hospital.

To participate, people come to the DQ and buy one or more Blizzards or purchase coupons for a small Blizzard, all at the regular menu price. The DQ lobby will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pleskac also said the local DQ mailed letters to all businesses that are members of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. The letter explained Miracle Treat Day and included a pre-order form.

Anyone can place a pre-order. They can call the store at 402-816-4477 and say they want to place a pre-order for Miracle Treat Day.

Participants can pre-order Blizzards that will be made in advance, frozen and set aside for them to pick up on July 27. They can choose what type of Blizzards they want – like chocolate ice cream with M&M candies or vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookie chunks.

“Any Blizzard that we would normally make off our menu on a regular day, we can make for Miracle Treat Day and we can make it on a pre-order,” he said.

Pleskac noted, however, that pre-orders typically are designed for businesses with larger orders. They are asked to place their order before July 24 by calling the DQ number or emailing, fremontdq@icloud.com. People wanting something like one to six Blizzards are encouraged to come to the DQ and order and pick them up that day.

People can pre-order coupons for small Blizzards on Miracle Treat Day or buy them that day. The coupons never expire. They can’t be used on MTD, but can be used any time thereafter.

Pleskac hopes the DQ will be busy on July 27.

“There might be a little longer of a wait than a normal day, but know that means that much more money is being raised for our local kids,” he said, adding, “We will be properly staffed and we’ll be ready to go.”

He also said a Fremont family whose child received the help they needed from Children’s Hospital will be at the local Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day to welcome people.

“There’s a number of local families in our area – myself included – who have had to utilize Children’s Hospital in Omaha,” Pleskac said. “They do a wonderful job.”

Brynle was only a few months old when her parents noticed she wasn’t feeling well.

“She just wasn’t herself,” Pleskac said.

Rita Pleskac took the baby to their local doctor, who said the infant needed to get to Children’s Hospital right away. Pleskac said the emergency room was full, when a nurse asked to see Brynle and attached an oxygen sensor to her.

After the numbers began dropping, the Pleskacs quickly followed the nurse.

“I’m a very fast walker, but it was very hard for me to keep up with the nurse in the hallway,” he said.

Pleskac remembers the nurse speaking medical terminology into her microphone.

They turned a corner and went into a room where several doctors had gathered. Medical personnel quickly undressed the baby and began attaching sensors.

The Pleskacs, who were in a back corner of the room, heard more medical terminology. After a few minutes, a nurse told the parents – in terms they could understand – that Brynle had Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) and pneumonia in her lungs.

“Either one of those by themselves is chore for a baby – especially an infant – to get through, but both of them at the same time … I don’t know what would have happened if we wouldn’t have gotten there right away. It could have been a lot worse,” Pleskac said.

Brynle was in Children’s Hospital for about a week.

The baby will turn 11 months old on the day before Miracle Treat Day.

“She’s great now,” Pleskac said.

Pleskac recalls how scary the situation with Brynle had been and how everything passed by in a blur.

“Looking back on it, from the moment we got there, the steps that were taken were exactly what needed to be taken,” he said.

He commends the nurse for checking the baby’s condition and taking action. He appreciates that any hospital paperwork was forgotten for the moment.

“That speaks volumes to the level of care that the personnel there provide,” he said.

Pleskac also appreciates the doctors in the room and how the nurse had informed them about Brynle’s condition.

“They knew exactly what to do, how to do it, when to do it and they were ready to do it—and they did it,” he said. “That is excellent, life-saving care.”