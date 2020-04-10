Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund announces final flood recovery grants

The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund announced the final disbursement of flood recovery grants in Nebraska and western Iowa Wednesday.
The fund, established between the First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Community Foundation shortly after the flooding last year, awarded a total of $830,000 in grants to communities impacted by the flooding.
“Many of them are paused right now because of the current situation, and it’s just nice to be able to be there with these financial resources so that they can use the money to help families rebuild right now,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy for FNBO. “So I feel pride in Nebraskans and pride in my company.”
The Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group received $125,000 of those funds last month to help with mitigation efforts. The grants covered 3,400 families in all 11 counties that were impacted by the flood.
Gorynski said he’s proud of the work that was able to have been done with the fund, which was created to focus on long-term recovery, as many people were donating to short-term efforts.
“That’s where the need was going to be felt the most and not for a while, either,” he said. “Because by that time, people were going to be done donating, so we needed to strike while the iron was hot.”
Money for the fund was raised and matched by FNBO, as well as organizations in the state. The Lincoln Track Club raised $80,000 from a race, which was matched for a total of $160,000, Gorynski said.
“I just have this tremendous sense of pride in Nebraskans coming together and saying, ‘Hey, this is hurting some of us, and we’re going to help out our neighbors,’” he said.
Gorynski said the money was aimed at giving long-term recovery groups planning the rebuilding the resources they needed.
“It wasn’t just any one organization for the most part, it was these community collaboratives that came together to rebuild their towns,” he said. “And so from an organization standpoint, they were definitely the right groups.”
Although the main goals of the fund stayed consistent throughout, Gorynski said its focus got narrower as more research was conducted. He said he spoke with different foundations to get an idea of what long-term rebuilding meant, whether it was through businesses or community centers.
“As we went through this process to learn about how communities were rebuilding, we learned very quickly that the housing impact was the greatest impact of the flood, and that that’s where our resources needed to be,” Gorynski said. “So we really got more focused based on information that we were receiving as we were learning.”
Although the Rebuild the Heartland has come to an end, Gorynski said FNO will continue to support responses to impacts realized by the flood. He also said it will continue to invest in organizations that are contributing to the long-term economic success of communities in areas like affordable housing and small business and workforce development.
“In fact, we just approved a set of community development grants that should be announced next week, including two grants in Fremont,” Gorynski said. “So we’re continuing to invest in affordable housing in Nebraska and the communities around Nebraska.”
The bank is also in the process of awarding housing stability and workforce stability grants to organizations that are doing work to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-income individuals.
“We’ve been reinvesting in our communities well before the flood and are going to continue to be reinvesting in our communities well after,” Gorynski said. “The Rebuild the Heartland was really just a special, dedicated initiative to just that and isn’t the extent of what we do by any means.”
But even with the flood so far behind for many people, Gorynski said he was happy to be on the frontlines of seeing the rebuilding process in communities like Fremont.
“Fremont is a really important community and it’s a great community and it’s made up of great people,” he said. “And we’re really proud to be a part of that community and proud to be a part of the ongoing development of that community.”
