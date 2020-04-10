Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund announces final flood recovery grants

Although the Rebuild the Heartland has come to an end, Gorynski said FNO will continue to support responses to impacts realized by the flood. He also said it will continue to invest in organizations that are contributing to the long-term economic success of communities in areas like affordable housing and small business and workforce development.

“In fact, we just approved a set of community development grants that should be announced next week, including two grants in Fremont,” Gorynski said. “So we’re continuing to invest in affordable housing in Nebraska and the communities around Nebraska.”

The bank is also in the process of awarding housing stability and workforce stability grants to organizations that are doing work to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-income individuals.

“We’ve been reinvesting in our communities well before the flood and are going to continue to be reinvesting in our communities well after,” Gorynski said. “The Rebuild the Heartland was really just a special, dedicated initiative to just that and isn’t the extent of what we do by any means.”

But even with the flood so far behind for many people, Gorynski said he was happy to be on the frontlines of seeing the rebuilding process in communities like Fremont.

“Fremont is a really important community and it’s a great community and it’s made up of great people,” he said. “And we’re really proud to be a part of that community and proud to be a part of the ongoing development of that community.”

