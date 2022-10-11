Rebuilding Together in Fremont receives $60,000 grant

A Fremont-based nonprofit that helps low-income homeowners has been awarded a $60,000 grant.

Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East, Inc., received a Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant.

Krista Mettscher made the announcement recently in a news release. Mettscher is the USDA Rural Development’s director of single-family housing in Nebraska.

Rebuilding Together was one of two entities to receive recent grants.

Mettscher said her team granted a total of $139,000 to two organizations which will provide portions of the funds as grants or low-interest loans to applicants for home repairs or rehabilitation.

The Winnebago Tribe in Nebraska was awarded $78,733.

Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East, Inc., serves Dodge and Cuming counties. It was established with a mission of bringing volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners.

Rural Development’s Housing Preservation Grants provide funds to sponsoring organizations for the repair or rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens.

USDA will award a total of $16 million through the Housing Preservation Grant Program nationwide for the repair and rehabilitation of rural housing units.

“This program is important because we are seeing a decline in the housing stock in our rural areas of Nebraska,” Mettscher said. “As homes age, they need repairs, and many lower income homeowners don’t have the means to make needed repairs.”

Mettscher told how the funds help.

“Our Housing Preservation Grants allow the receiving entities to assist with repairs in their communities, making the lives of the occupants a little bit better, and keeping the housing stock in better repair within those communities,” Mettscher said.

Most state and local governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized tribes are eligible to apply for the grants from USDA RD.

Homeowners may apply to those organizations for eligible expenses, which include repairing or replacing electrical wiring, foundation repair, roof repair, insulation, heating systems, water/waste disposal systems, handicap accessibility features, labor and materials, administrative expenses, and other items.

Applications are accepted on an annual basis through a Notice of Solicitation of Application in the Federal Register.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal, and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.