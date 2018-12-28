Local non-profit organization Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East will be able to expand its mission of keeping area homeowners in their homes with help from a $500,000 housing rehabilitation program grant.
Rebuilding Together is a national nonprofit organization that provides low-income homeowners with critical home repairs and helps revitalize the communities in which they live — and with the recently received $500,000 the local chapter will look to complete a variety of projects during the next four years.
“We will be looking to do an average of 50 homes over the course of the four years at about $10,000 per home,” Executive Director Brad Wiese said.
The $500,000 grant was awarded to Rebuilding Together by FHL Bank of Topeka through sponsorship of First National Bank – and will be used to complete significant renovations to homes in Dodge and Cuming County during the next four years.
“We can do some significant rehabilitation work on homes that we wouldn’t have really been able to afford to do otherwise,” Wiese said. “We’ll do a lot of roofing, siding, electrical work, plumbing — there are just a host of different things we can do with this funding.”
According to Wiese, this is the first time Rebuilding Together has applied and received the grant — and while it allows the non-profit to expand some of its services, it does not take the place of yearly fundraising for smaller projects and repairs the organization provides each year.
“More and more of our affiliates had been applying for it and getting it, so we threw our hat in the ring,” he said. “We can use this funding for big projects, but we still have all sorts of minor repairs that we do for homeowners that we will still need to do our regular fundraising for.”
Some of those smaller projects that Rebuilding Together has completed during the past decade, includes: shingling roofs, building ramps, replacing doors, installing carpet and many more home improvement projects for low-income homeowners throughout Dodge County.
“We serve low-income homeowners by providing health and safety modifications to their homes, as well as critical home repairs and provide any necessary modifications that they might need if they are disabled or elderly, with the goal being to help them remain in their homes,” Wiese said.
The organization also recently expanded its services to homeowners in Cuming County — and will look to complete four projects in 2019, according to Wiese.
Wiese added that projects involving the $500,000 housing rehabilitation program grant will begin in 2019.
“The funding comes to us through reimbursement — so we submit a scope of work, get it approved, complete the work and then they pay us after the work is done,” he said. “We plan to work with several local contractors so we can spread that money around in the community.”
More information about Rebuilding Together can be found on its website rebuildingtogetherpve.org.