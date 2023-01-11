Rebuilding Together receives USDA grant

Deb Hart remembers the grateful man.

He was a senior citizen and a widower living in a rural community. His home had a leaky roof and he needed new windows, too.

That’s where Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East, was able to help and the man was very appreciative.

“He was so thankful and he got little tears in his eyes and said, ‘I don’t know what I would have ever done if you guys weren’t around,’” said Hart, who handles client services. “He still comes in and visits.”

Rebuilding Together, PVE, is a local affiliate of a national, nonprofit organization that works with community and other partners to help improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners.

Recently, the local nonprofit received a $60,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Housing Preservation grant to provide housing rehabilitation and repair services for people living in Dodge and Cuming counties.

These particular funds are intended for rural communities and doesn’t include Fremont, because this grant is not meant for metropolitan statistical areas, Hart said.

The USDA grant is designed for communities with 10,000 or fewer people. The local affiliate, which has a Fremont office, serves people in Dodge and Cuming counties and includes towns such as North Bend, Hooper, Winslow, Scribner, Dodge, West Point and Bancroft.

Brad Wiese, executive director of Rebuilding Together PVE, said the nonprofit’s board also has voted to make its service area include a 30-mile radius surrounding Fremont, which includes towns such as Arlington, Blair and Tekamah. It excludes the Omaha-metro area, which has its own services.

Through Rebuilding Together, low- to moderate-income people who qualify can benefit from a host of projects, including roof replacement or repair, replacement of weak or unsafe floors and porches, bathroom and kitchen repairs that enhance safety accessibility, critical plumbing and electrical repairs and a host of other situations that may result in unsafe living conditions.

The nonprofit also installs wheelchair ramps for qualified applicants.

Hart said seniors, veterans and low-income families can benefit from the nonprofit’s work.

The nonprofit can receive other funds to help with projects in Fremont, whereas the USDA grant is specifically for rural areas, Hart said.

“We’re thrilled to have it,” Hart said of the USDA grant. “The rural areas are – a lot of times – neglected and that’s where a lot of our seniors are that age in place. The grant will help keep those folks at home. Nursing homes and assisted living places have closed. We want to make sure those folks can stay in their homes.”

Kate Bolz, USDA state director for Nebraska, said the USDA is investing more than $1 million in housing, community facilities and higher education projects that will improve the lives of rural Nebraskans in small towns, tribal communities and those impacted by disasters.

“USDA Rural Development is committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve,” Bolz said in a news release, “That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and improve quality of life in communities across the state.”

Wiese said any grants the nonprofit receives mean it can help more people.

“It’s so expensive, keeping a house maintained, especially with the cost of materials now, it becomes more and more difficult for income-challenged homeowners to maintain the homes they own, so this allows us to keep people in their homes,” Wiese said.

Wiese points out other benefits.

“It also helps communities by maintaining property values and maintaining properties that may end up being a little more run down or dilapidated so it really assists us with community revitalization,” Wiese said.

Grant funds help people with income challenges maintain an asset (their home), which can help keep families out of poverty.

“It gives them an asset they can grow some wealth for themselves or future generations,” Wiese said.

Wiese also said the nonprofit receives a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank, in cooperation with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO).

FNBO, a member of Federal Home Loan Bank, works with Rebuilding Together so it can receive almost $600,000 in project funding. The agency learned in December that it received this funding.

“That helps with project funding, but it doesn’t necessarily help to keep the doors open,” Wiese noted, however. “We’ve got almost $750,000 in project funding, but if we don’t have money to pay staff and to maintain an office then we can’t use any of that money.”

That’s where donations from local entities help, along with other grants for which it can apply to receive program funding.

“Local support helps us to maintain the costs that these project grants don’t pay for,” Wiese said.

Those who’d like to donate may do so by visiting rebuildingtogetherpve.org. The site has a donate button. Contributors also can donate through Venmo, an American mobile payment service, at @rtpve or send a check to the Rebuilding Together office at 445 E. First St. in Fremont.

Wiese said the nonprofit is taking applications from qualified homeowners and is also always in need of volunteer groups to help with projects.

In the meantime, Hart continues to appreciate the stories of grateful homeowners like the older man who got tears in his eyes when expressing thanks for the help he received.

“It’s those stories that make the job worth it,” Hart said.

More information about Rebuilding Together, PVE, can be found at 402-727-7047 or info@rebuildingtogetherpve.org.