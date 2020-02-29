Rebuilding Together seeking clients

Brad Wiese hopes people in need of home repairs and improvements will contact Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East.

Wiese is executive director of the nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs and modifications — at no charge — to the homes of low-income homeowners living in Dodge and Cuming counties.

The agency also helps people in nearby Cedar Bluffs and Morse Bluff and Arlington.

This summer, a couple of large volunteer groups plan to be in Fremont and Rebuilding Together is looking for clients in need of home repairs and improvements.

Rebuilding Together also has a substantial amount of funding to assist low-income, honorably discharged veterans and spouses of deceased veterans with significant home repair and improvement projects, Wiese said.

To be eligible, clients must own the property and be residing there.

There is no age requirement. Eligibility is based on income.

Those interested can apply online at www.rebuildingtogetherpve.org or call for an appointment at 402-727-7047 and come to the agency’s office at 445 E. First St.

“They should call first, because we’re not always in the office,” Wiese said.