Recently enacted health directive 'would just be extremely hard to prosecute', Getzschman says

In March, the city enforced a separate directed health measure handed down from Gov. Pete Ricketts, which limited the number of people allowed to gather in a room and required restaurants and bars to temporarily close their dining service.

Getzschman said the board took time to listen to Seitz as he discussed the number of COVID-19 cases entering Methodist Fremont Health.

“We wanted to hear just how booked up the hospital is,” Getzschman said. “What is the capacity of the hospital? Are we gaining ground or are we losing ground?”

He said the hospital is at a point where it is “just stable,” meaning that Methodist Fremont Health can’t afford to take any more patients.

“Typically, by the end of the day, someway, somehow someone is released and then they can bring on another patient but it’s just too close,” Getzschman said.

Tight margins at the city’s hospital, along with concerns raised by the general public due to the lack of a mandate, ultimately led to the directive being enacted.