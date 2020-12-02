Recently enacted health directive 'would just be extremely hard to prosecute', Getzschman says

Mayor Scott Getzschman said prosecution for failing to comply with the recently enacted health directive mandating mask usage in Fremont is unlikely during a Tuesday interview.
Getzschman joined Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, and Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, during Lea’s weekly “Tuesdays with Tara” Zoom call held over Facebook.
The directive was put in place by the Fremont Board of Health last Friday during an emergency meeting. The board, made up of Getzschman, City Councilmember Susan Jacobus, Chief of Police Jeff Elliott and Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health, passed the directive on a 3-1 vote.
Failing to comply with the directive could be classified as a misdemeanor offense under the city’s municipal code, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months in prison.
Despite that, Getzschman said it is unlikely that prosecution from the county attorney, in most cases, is unlikely.
“It’s a lot more difficult to file charges and you would be warned multiple times before any charges are filed,” he said. “It would just be extremely hard to prosecute.”
The Board of Health has the power to implement such a health directive, Getzschman said during the meeting.
In March, the city enforced a separate directed health measure handed down from Gov. Pete Ricketts, which limited the number of people allowed to gather in a room and required restaurants and bars to temporarily close their dining service.
Getzschman said the board took time to listen to Seitz as he discussed the number of COVID-19 cases entering Methodist Fremont Health.
“We wanted to hear just how booked up the hospital is,” Getzschman said. “What is the capacity of the hospital? Are we gaining ground or are we losing ground?”
He said the hospital is at a point where it is “just stable,” meaning that Methodist Fremont Health can’t afford to take any more patients.
“Typically, by the end of the day, someway, somehow someone is released and then they can bring on another patient but it’s just too close,” Getzschman said.
Tight margins at the city’s hospital, along with concerns raised by the general public due to the lack of a mandate, ultimately led to the directive being enacted.
Implementing a health directive doesn’t mean the mandate has been been codified. Unlike an ordinance that would typically go through city council during the course of three readings before being codified into law, the directive is a temporary action that can be enacted immediately through the board of health.
He said the goal was to introduce the directive, monitor its effectiveness during the following week and ultimately re-convene on Friday to discuss any potential further steps.
“Hopefully we’ll determine whether we need to go further,” he said. “I truly think that the directive is enough and that Fremont can move forward with the directive. I think it’s definitely making a difference in our community.”
