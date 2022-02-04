Record number of Fremont High students honored by Scholastic Art Awards

Going for a bike ride near Clemmons Park in 2019, Aiden Helgenberger said he spotted a scene with beautiful lighting.

“I thought it would be cool to take a picture of it, and I’ve loved photography ever since,” the Fremont High School senior said.

Three years later, Helgenberger and three other FHS students have received Gold Keys from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and will have their work go to nationals later this year.

With approximately 40 FHS students submitting work into the competition, 17 placed in the art category and one in writing.

“All of our kids have worked incredibly hard,” art teacher Kristen Strickler said. “We are so blessed truly to have some of the most gifted artists in our building, so I give props to all of them for their hard work.”

Gold Key winners include Helgenberger in photography with “Disguise,” sophomore Ariana Pitterson in photography with “Familia y Mar,” senior Jennifer Salas Duran in drawing and illustration with “Self Thoughts” and senior Hailey Newill in graphic design with “The Children’s Hour Theatrical Advertisement.”

“This is the most we’ve had in a single year go to nationals,” Strickler said. “And actually, this is a record number of award winners in general for our school.”

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, founded in 1923, receives about 200,000 submissions annually from students around the country. Notable winners include Sylvia Plath, Andy Warhol and Stephen King.

After an in-person ceremony in Omaha on Feb. 26 to honor the students, the Gold Key winners will go to New York City for the national competition this June.

Prior to nationals, the students’ work will be included in a Fremont Public Schools art show 5-7 p.m. March 4 at Gallery 92 West.

“Even the ones that didn’t get chosen, their work was amazing as well,” said art teacher Jennifer Gay, a recipient of a Scholastic Art Award. “So it just goes to show the height of competition that’s out there for the selections.”

Before getting involved in photography, Helgenberger said he often didn’t think much of the arts as he was heavily involved in sports.

“It’s grown a lot on me,” he said. “I started doing a bunch of research, so then I started to really respect people in that area because it’s not as easy as I thought it was.”

With “Disguise,” his first-ever submission to the competition, Helgenberger said he drew inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought to myself, ‘How could I get my message across to people that people are breathless or they feel like their identities’ covered up by a mask?’”

Taking the black-and-white self portrait in his bathroom, Helgenberger shot himself ripping a mask off of his face.

“It kind of looks like I’m suffocating in the picture from the mask, and I just want to take it off, but it’s so hard to do that nowadays with all of the new variants of it,” he said. “So that’s basically what I was trying to go for in my piece.”

Junior Alexia Christ received a Silver Key in drawing and illustration with “Gerald the Dragon.” Unlike Helgenberger, Christ has been involved in the arts her entire life.

“I never made full pieces or drew,” she said. “I just kind of was artistic and creative, but never made art.”

But as she was scribbling on the edge of a notebook around two years ago, Christ created a character of her own and decided to expand the creation and add color.

“I just started making full pieces, and I bought sketchbooks and was constantly drawing, and I drew on everything that I saw,” she said.

Christ struggled to find a subject for her choice project in her art class, wanting to do something big and creative as she drew dozens of pages in her sketchbook.

“I was talking to one of my friends and I was just doodling one of my larger pieces, and I was thinking, ‘What if I made a realistic dragon?’” she said. “Because I’d always loved dragons, and it’s been a while since I’d made a dragon.”

Despite some setbacks, Christ was able to complete the piece, which was her first completed piece and first submission to the contest, just two days before the deadline with the help of her teachers.

“They fought me to keep going and finish and get it done for that competition,” she said. And it was really worth it.”

Christ said her award was validating for realizing that others could enjoy her art, as she said she was her own harshest critic.

“It’s my form of expression,” she said. “Art doesn’t always have to look good, but it’s nice to be recognized when you try really hard to make your art look amazing and have it reach people.”

Helgenberger said the competition is a good way to show artists respect and give them an outlet for their work.

“When you get awards like this, it tells you that you’re good, you’re going in the right direction,” he said. “And it gives a platform for people who like art and people who like viewing it to see your work and finally recognize you.”

And with his Gold Key win, Helgenberger said he was “lost for words,” as he said he put his heart and soul into his work.

“It’s still crazy to me that it’s going to nationals, so I’m very grateful for everyone who pushed me to do better and who trusted me,” he said. “So I just hope people like me get inspired from this.”

Gay said the honors not only highlight the work of FHS’s art department in the community, but Fremont in the nation.

“We get our name on the map, which is pretty big,” she said. “We want the community to know that our art program is strong or getting stronger, and we just want our presence known.”

