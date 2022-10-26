Recycling Center open Saturday mornings

The City of Fremont is reminding the public that the Recycling Center on South Broad Street is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and accepts only small branches and/or limbs, glass and clean, flattened cardboard.

The recycling center does not accept yard waste such as grass and leaves. These items can be disposed of at the Waste Transfer Station at 1200 Hamilton Street. “Clean grass,” which is mostly grass clippings without other waste, can be weighed in separately at a greatly reduced rate.