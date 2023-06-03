Lucy Klocke was studying to become a nurse when she began donating blood.

It was 1969.

“Actually, you could get paid,” she said. “That was a good deal for a student.”

She donated more after her aunt became ill with cancer. Years later, Klocke was working at what was then Fremont Area Medical Center, when a Red Cross bloodmobile bus started going there in about 2002.

“I recruited people for appointments,” she said.

From those simple beginnings, Klocke began a volunteering effort that’s lasted more than two decades. Supporting those who need blood has been important to Klocke whose brothers, Denny and Dave, were blood donors before their deaths in recent years.

On Sunday, the American Red Cross is paying tribute to Klocke for her work in hosting blood drives. The public is encouraged to donate blood in honor of Klocke and her family from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 4 at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Donors are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation appointment, using Sponsor Code: FirstLutheran.

Klocke still recalls when the Red Cross bus came to the hospital for twice-a-year blood drives. After the Health Park Plaza was built, blood drives took place in that facility, she said.

“I think it (the blood drive) grew from there,” Klocke said.

People liked coming into the hospital to donate.

“We fed them well,” Klocke said. “In the cafeteria, they were great cooks.”

Donors were treated to soups and sandwiches.

“We had great things to give them,” she said. “It (the blood drive) really grew then.”

Klocke retired as a registered nurse from FAMC in 2008.

Then Klocke learned the Red Cross was hosting a blood drive in Arlington, where she and her husband, Dwayne, had moved to years earlier.

She became a blood drive program leader in Arlington in about 2008.

“I didn’t know anybody (in Arlington) so I thought, ‘This is a good chance for me to meet people,’” she said.

The Arlington drive started out small with maybe nine or 10 donors.

“We’re up to about 25 donors and good units,” she said. “So I do know a lot of people in Arlington. It has expanded.”

She’d lead the blood drive four times a year in Arlington.

In the meantime, the Rev. Charlie Axness — then pastor of First Lutheran Church in Fremont — needed a liver transplant. The church’s health cabinet of which Klocke was a part decided to conduct a blood drive in his honor. They hosted another blood drive when Axness had a successful transplant.

The Red Cross asked if the church would host blood drives twice a year. Drives take place in January and June and Klocke has been at the helm of that endeavor for the last eight years.

Now — after more than 20 years of leading blood drives — Klocke is stepping down.

“I figured it’s time,” she said.

Although she won’t lead blood drives, Klocke plans to continue being a donor.

“I will always give blood,” she said. “It’s a passion. I’ve seen how much it helps people. It helped my brothers fight cancer. It helped my sister fight cancer.”

Her siblings all received blood products during their cancer battles.

Denny, who was from Ames, Iowa, died seven years ago and Dave of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in January. Her sister, Lori McNeeley of Des Moines, Iowa, is in remission.

Her brothers were blood donors.

“Denny was very adamant about it,” Klocke said.

Klocke’s work in coordinating a blood drive has involved advertising for the event. She said First Lutheran has been good about putting notices, seeking donors and volunteers, in church bulletins.

Her work also has involved gathering volunteers to seek donor appointments, register donors and serve food and snacks. She’s sent out emails reminding donors of their appointments.

Klocke noted that food stopped being served after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cross provides snacks, juice and water.

The goal at First Lutheran is to have 32 donors at each blood drive. They met that goal in January. She’s enjoyed when the drive has met the goal.

“If I can make my goal every time, that’s a great feeling, and I hope others feel that way, too. You want everybody to know that they’re helping people,” she said.

Klocke commends blood drive volunteers at First Lutheran and in Arlington.

“I have people that are passionate and that makes a difference,” she said. “I’ve had some good team members.”

She’s appreciated the donors.

“I always find it great when our pastors give,” she said. “That encourages all the congregants.”

She notes that Don Anderson, who’s 95 years old, has donated multiple units and was still donating blood in January. Bob Beaver is getting close to having donated close to 200 units.

Donations are vital.

One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion, the Red Cross stated in a recent press release. Blood transfusions are one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S., yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

“Unlike other treatments, blood cannot be stockpiled or manufactured — it can only come from volunteer blood donors,” the release stated. “All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.”

Although no longer leading blood drives, Klocke said she likes being involved in other church projects. She and her husband also want to continue traveling, something they both enjoy.

“We have a ’67 convertible that we have fun with,” she said. “You gotta enjoy life. The Lord has given us much.”