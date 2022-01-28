Red Cross in desperate need of donors as it faces worst shortage in a decade

The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, the organization said earlier this month.

Calling the situation a “national blood crisis,” the Red Cross said the shortage poses a concerning risk to patient care, as doctors are forced to make difficult decisions on who will receive priority for transfusions.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the organization has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop at schools and colleges.

Although members of Generation Z accounted for almost one-quarter of donors in 2019, that percentage dropped to 10% in 2021.

The Red Cross is also facing issues including ongoing blood drive cancelations and staffing limitations, with more than 250 drives canceled in January, which is National Blood Donor Month.

Kyle Jensen, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa region, asked donors to work with the organization as it goes through staffing issues, as donations are still needed for hospitals and patients.

“There are plenty of loyal donors through the Fremont community,” he said, “so I would like to thank and apologize to our accounts and donors with the difficult past months and encourage them to reschedule drives and appointments in the following days, weeks or months to help with the constant need.”

With a high surge in COVID cases and winter weather, the Red Cross has had a less than one-day supply of critical blood products in recent weeks, below its ideal supply of five days.

As blood product distributions outpace the number of blood donations coming in, the organization has had to limit distributions to hospitals, with as much as 25% of hospital blood needs not being met.

The Red Cross is seeking both blood donations of all types, especially O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, interested donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross requires donors to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status and must provide the name of the manufacturer of their vaccine if vaccinated.

As a thank-you for donating blood, Krispy Kreme is offering donors a dozen free glazed doughnuts through the end of January. The chain has three locations in Omaha and one in Lincoln.

Future Fremont area blood drives with openings include:

Dodge County Courthouse at 436 N. Park Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4;

Fremont Mall at 860 E. 23rd St. from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 12;

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 115 W. Meigs in Valley from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 12;

Fremont Family YMCA at 810 N. Lincoln Ave. from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14; and

Keene Memorial Library at 1030 N. Broad St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26.

“Invite friends and family to join in this act of kindness,” a press release read. “It can make a lifesaving difference in ensuring patients receive the care they need.”

