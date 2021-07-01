Red Cross offering donors incentives as hospital need grows

The American Red Cross is need of donors as it experiences a severe blood and platelet shortage affecting product availability nationwide.
Josh Murray, regional communications director for the Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa Region, said the shortage has affected the organization during the last few weeks.
“It’s not necessarily that we’ve been low on donations, it’s more on the fact that the hospitals are demanding more right now,” he said. “They’re seeing more need for it there.”
Murray said hospitals have been catching up on procedures that couldn’t be done during the COVID-19 pandemic, including elective surgeries and transplants.
“We’ve also seen an uptick in trauma recently in the last few months,” he said. “So that’s kind of where our shortage comes from, is that we’re being asked to provide more to hospitals.”
Additionally, Murray said summertime is a tough time for donations as many people are busy, as well as the holidays, including the Fourth of July.
“People are traveling, they’re going to their kids’ ball games, they’re working at the farm, working in the field, they don’t take time to donate,” he said. “So we want to make sure we don’t get to a situation where it’s even worse than it is right now.”
The Red Cross is in need of all donor types, especially type O and those giving platelets. Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood drives in the Fremont community include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1 at StoneBridge Christian Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 10 at Fremont Mall and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 15 at the Fremont Family YMCA.
All donors who give blood from July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat while supplies last. The hat will be mailed to donors after giving blood.
Additionally, donors who give blood from July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and a chance to win free gas for a year at a $5,000 value.
“We know people, for the most part, they give out of the goodness of their heart,” Murray said, “but providing the incentive to do it now is also important.”