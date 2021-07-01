Red Cross offering donors incentives as hospital need grows

The American Red Cross is need of donors as it experiences a severe blood and platelet shortage affecting product availability nationwide.

Josh Murray, regional communications director for the Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa Region, said the shortage has affected the organization during the last few weeks.

“It’s not necessarily that we’ve been low on donations, it’s more on the fact that the hospitals are demanding more right now,” he said. “They’re seeing more need for it there.”

Murray said hospitals have been catching up on procedures that couldn’t be done during the COVID-19 pandemic, including elective surgeries and transplants.

“We’ve also seen an uptick in trauma recently in the last few months,” he said. “So that’s kind of where our shortage comes from, is that we’re being asked to provide more to hospitals.”

Additionally, Murray said summertime is a tough time for donations as many people are busy, as well as the holidays, including the Fourth of July.

