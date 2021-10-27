Red Cross seeing critical blood shortage

With low donor turnout and high demand for blood, the American Red Cross is facing a critical blood and platelet shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the supply.

Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year.

And September and October have had the lowest national blood inventory levels in more than a decade, said Josh Murray, regional communications director.

“The challenge we are facing is that donor turnout has decreased in recent weeks, while at the same time the demand from hospitals that have patients in need is rising,” Murray told the Tribune.

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint just one or two reasons for the increased demand, part of it has to do with elective surgeries and treatments that were put off during the height of the pandemic.

Numbers of those surgeries and treatments have begun to pick up.

At the same time, people seem to be more active and traveling more, which can lead to increased trauma cases.

The strong demand for blood products by hospitals is causing concern about the availability of blood products for patients throughout the fall and winter months.

Donating blood is essential to help save the lives of patients who are depending on the availability of blood, Murray said.

Type O is the most needed blood group by hospitals. Platelets, the clotting portion of blood, is primarily given to cancer patients during treatment and must be transfused within five days of donation.

Eligible donors of all blood types are needed to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock to overcome the current shortage. Donors are the only source of blood for people who need transfusions. Patients — and their families — are counting on the generosity of blood donors,” Murray said.

Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

