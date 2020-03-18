Red Cross seeing donor shortage with coronavirus self-quarantines

The American Red Cross is in need of donors as people are staying indoors to self-quarantine from COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.
Josh Murray, regional communications director and marketing director for the Red Cross in Nebraska and Iowa, said there had been more than 2,700 blood drives canceled, which is roughly 86,000 donations.
“A lot of our drives are held in schools or in other places that are closing as well,” he said. “And so with that, we have to cancel these drives.”
Murray said the Red Cross is trying to find other ways to have drives or get appointments as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.
Additionally, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that groups of more than 10 should plan on canceling as well.
But Murray said most drives aren’t big mass gathering, as there’s only a handful of people present at a time.
“We’re spacing beds out as much as we can, trying to stagger appointments differently so there aren’t a lot of people at one time,” he said. “So basically, we’re just trying to find ways to do that, and then encouraging people to do it, that it is safe to give, it is a big necessity right now.”
The Red Cross also has several guidelines in place for screening its donors. If a donor has a high temperature, Murray said they will not be able to give blood that day.
“We want people to come, but only if you’re healthy,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well, you need to stay home and quarantine yourself, but we do want the healthy people who can get out and come help us out.”
When it comes to Nebraska and Iowa, Murray said they’re in the middle when it comes to areas in the country that have been impacted.
“But really, a lot is still unknown,” he said. “We don’t know what the next few weeks, months are going to hold, but we’re certain that the number of cancellations are going to raise as people are less likely to go out and do stuff like this.”
Although the coronavirus itself doesn’t require more blood donations, Murray said there are still people in need around the country at this time.
“The need is going to be more there just because the donations are down,” he said. “So the virus itself, there’s no blood treatment for that, so that itself won’t raise the need, it’s just that the donations will go down.”
For now, Murray said the Red Cross is just dedicated to trying to keep its drives open as they work with the mass gathering guidelines of the CDC and government officials.
“Just like people might have to get out to go to visit at their doctor’s appointment, we think visiting and giving blood is also a necessity going forward,” he said. “So we’re going to do everything we can to keep these here, keep these present and hope that we can get more people to come out.”
Murray said people can find nearby drives by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).
“If you’re healthy, if you’re eligible, take that opportunity to help,” he said. “This is a time where we need to come together to help our neighbors and help our communities out, and this is a great way to do that.”