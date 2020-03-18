Red Cross seeing donor shortage with coronavirus self-quarantines

“We want people to come, but only if you’re healthy,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well, you need to stay home and quarantine yourself, but we do want the healthy people who can get out and come help us out.”

When it comes to Nebraska and Iowa, Murray said they’re in the middle when it comes to areas in the country that have been impacted.

“But really, a lot is still unknown,” he said. “We don’t know what the next few weeks, months are going to hold, but we’re certain that the number of cancellations are going to raise as people are less likely to go out and do stuff like this.”

Although the coronavirus itself doesn’t require more blood donations, Murray said there are still people in need around the country at this time.

“The need is going to be more there just because the donations are down,” he said. “So the virus itself, there’s no blood treatment for that, so that itself won’t raise the need, it’s just that the donations will go down.”

For now, Murray said the Red Cross is just dedicated to trying to keep its drives open as they work with the mass gathering guidelines of the CDC and government officials.