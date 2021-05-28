Red Cross seeking donors for blood drives in Fremont this week

Fremont residents will have several opportunities to give blood this weekend through drives held by the American Red Cross.

Upcoming drives include 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Baker’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Fremont Mall and noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Staples.

“We are going to start as well giving out T-shirts starting tomorrow, and it’s going all the way through June 13,” said Kyle Jensen, account manager donor recruiter for the Red Cross. “So we’re also kind of giving back to donors for their time in coming in to donate.”

The limited-edition shirt is in celebration of the Red Cross’ 140th anniversary. Donors who give blood by May 31 will also be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper from Suburban Propane.

Around this time of year, Jensen said blood donations with the Red Cross reach a low.

“A lot of times with that summer timeframe, you see that decrease in donations with more outside activities, holidays, vacations,” he said. “You don’t have the high school and college blood drives, so we definitely see a big dip during that timeframe.”

