 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross seeking donors for blood drives in Fremont this week
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Red Cross seeking donors for blood drives in Fremont this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive

Kenny Davis prepares to insert a needle in Don Nosal's arm as he donates blood at a previous American Red Cross drive in Fremont. 

 COLLIN SPILINEK, Fremont Tribune

Fremont residents will have several opportunities to give blood this weekend through drives held by the American Red Cross.

Upcoming drives include 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Baker’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Fremont Mall and noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Staples.

“We are going to start as well giving out T-shirts starting tomorrow, and it’s going all the way through June 13,” said Kyle Jensen, account manager donor recruiter for the Red Cross. “So we’re also kind of giving back to donors for their time in coming in to donate.”

The limited-edition shirt is in celebration of the Red Cross’ 140th anniversary. Donors who give blood by May 31 will also be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper from Suburban Propane.

Around this time of year, Jensen said blood donations with the Red Cross reach a low.

“A lot of times with that summer timeframe, you see that decrease in donations with more outside activities, holidays, vacations,” he said. “You don’t have the high school and college blood drives, so we definitely see a big dip during that timeframe.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Although the Red Cross saw a decrease in donations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jensen said the past year has been “overwhelming,” with donations picking up in June 2020.

“Once we got the information out there it was safe to come out to donate, a lot of people didn’t really have much to go do, so that was one thing people could go do to help out, just come and donate,” he said. “But definitely this past month, we’ve seen somewhat of a dip.”

Through July, the Red Cross will also continue to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations to provide insight into a donor’s potential past exposure to the virus or antibody response after receiving a vaccine.

Participants are encouraged to make an appointment for a donation, which can be done at redcrossblood.org. Only those feeling healthy and well should attend a drive.

The Red Cross is following the highest standards of safety and infection control in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with its drives.

Only donors who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at the donation. Masks are not required for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

Every January is National Blood Donor Month for the Red Cross. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic makes donations more important than ever during these hard winter months.

Amid a global pandemic, a record breaking hurricane season, devastating wildfires and other disasters, many people lent a helping hand to those in need this year by volunteering for the American Red Cross.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant herd passes through China's Eshan county

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News