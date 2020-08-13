Red Cross seeks blood drive locations, volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joshua Murray knows the importance of Red Cross Blood Drives.

Murray is the regional communications director for the American Red Cross.

And he’s seen many much-needed blood drives canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, more than 40,000 American Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to COVID-19, limiting the ability to provide opportunities for individuals to donate lifesaving blood to meet hospital needs.

Cancellations are expected to continue as places that usually host blood drives remain closed or are limiting who can enter their facilities.

“We don’t know how much longer we will be affected by COVID-19, but we do know that the demand for blood will continue,” Murray told the Fremont Tribune. “We are asking businesses and organizations to consider hosting blood drives so we can help patients in need.”

Murray said when companies or organizations host blood drives, everybody wins. Patients are able to receive the lifesaving blood they urgently need, and the organization builds goodwill and improves team spirit by working together to help others