Red Cross seeks blood drive locations, volunteers

Joshua Murray knows the importance of Red Cross Blood Drives.
Murray is the regional communications director for the American Red Cross.
And he’s seen many much-needed blood drives canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March, more than 40,000 American Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to COVID-19, limiting the ability to provide opportunities for individuals to donate lifesaving blood to meet hospital needs.
Cancellations are expected to continue as places that usually host blood drives remain closed or are limiting who can enter their facilities.
“We don’t know how much longer we will be affected by COVID-19, but we do know that the demand for blood will continue,” Murray told the Fremont Tribune. “We are asking businesses and organizations to consider hosting blood drives so we can help patients in need.”
Murray said when companies or organizations host blood drives, everybody wins. Patients are able to receive the lifesaving blood they urgently need, and the organization builds goodwill and improves team spirit by working together to help others
“We follow very stringent safety protocols at all blood drives to ensure a safe environment for all those in attendance,” he added.
To inquire about hosting a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross also is looking for volunteer screeners.
“As part of our increased safety protocols at blood drives, everyone who enters our blood drives or donation centers are having their temperatures taken,” Murray said. “We are looking for volunteers to serve as temperature takers.”
Murray emphasized the precautions being taken.
“It is important that we fill these positions so that we can ensure blood drives can continue,” Murray said. “I will also note that extra measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of volunteers serving in these positions.”
To sign up to help visit: rcblood.org/2W0VF3C .
Murray encourages area residents to donate blood and listed several upcoming drives planned in Fremont.
They include:
- Aug. 19—Noon to 6 p.m., Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd Ave., North.
- Aug. 22—10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.
- Aug. 25—9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health, 450 E. 23rd St.
- Aug. 27—10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave.
- Sept. 1—8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Sept. 8—11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St.
- Sept. 9—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. YMCA in Fremont.
- Sept. 12—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fremont Mall.
More information is available at www.redcross.org
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.