Red Cross testing for COVID-19 antibodies with its donations

For a little more than a month, the American Red Cross has been testing for antibodies against COVID-19 during its blood donations.

“Now we can’t guarantee that if you have those antibodies you are immune to the virus or anything like that, but we can say that if you have antibodies in your body, then that usually means that you can maybe help fight off an infection a little bit better than if you didn’t,” said Josh Murray, regional communications director and marketing director for the Red Cross in Nebraska and Iowa.

In early March, Murray’s region saw almost 3,000 blood drives canceled due to the closure of schools and businesses, where the Red Cross has drives.

Fortunately, Murray said donations have picked up a bit due to the Red Cross finding new locations and hospitals needing less blood for elective surgeries.

“We are in a need,” he said. “It’s not maybe as critical as it was when we first started with this, because we have been able to find other places for drives, but we do have a need again as those elective surgeries are picking back up.”

The antibody testing is part of the normal donation process, and Murray said those who donate won’t notice anything different.