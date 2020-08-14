You have permission to edit this article.
Redirection of water causes discoloration
The Fremont Department of Utilities redirected water flow early Friday morning and as a result some residences and businesses may experience discoloration of their water, similar to what is experienced during the annual flushing of fire hydrants, a press release from the city states.

The discoloration is not harmful, it is a higher concentration of manganese. If you are experiencing discoloration, simply flush your water line. This can be done by letting your water run for a short time until it is clear.

