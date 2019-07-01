Richard Register was elected Saturday to become First Associate Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party at the group’s State Central Committee summer meeting in Scottsbluff.
Register, who has been serving as chair of the NDP’s Finance Committee, will replace Frank LaMere, who held the spot until he succumbed to cancer earlier this month.
Register edged out Preston Love Jr. by a 34-33 margin on a second ballot.
Register, a Fremont attorney, has more than 30 years of active Democratic participation, including as chair of the Dodge County Democratic Party and serving on the NDP’s State Central Committee and State Executive Committee. He also has served as First District Chair, NDP Platform Chair (twice) and the NDP Convention Chair.
Love serves as the party’s Second Associate Chair. Ben Carson, the NDP’s Second District Chair, also ran for the spot but was eliminated on the first ballot Saturday.
The First Associate Chair also serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee and as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.