Registration begins March 22 for summer parks and recreation activities

The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation has released its annual Summer Activity Guide. Parks and Recreation is planning a full slate of summer activities for 2022.
Any questions can be directed to 402-727-2630. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Online registration is available beginning Tuesday, March 22. A link to register online along with the brochure can be found on the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
