Registration begins March 22 for summer parks and recreation activities

Local News

The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation has released its annual Summer Activity Guide. Parks and Recreation is planning a full slate of summer activities for 2022.

Any questions can be directed to 402-727-2630. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online registration is available beginning Tuesday, March 22. A link to register online along with the brochure can be found on the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

