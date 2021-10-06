Registration open for December craft show

Registrations are being accepted for the 43rd Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show.
The craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Christensen Field in Fremont.
Spaces are $35. To reserve a space, call 402-727-2630.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
