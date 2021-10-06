 Skip to main content
Registration open for December craft show
Registration open for December craft show

Local News

Registrations are being accepted for the 43rd Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show.

The craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Christensen Field in Fremont.

Spaces are $35. To reserve a space, call 402-727-2630.

