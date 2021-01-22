Registration open for Men on Fire

Don’t call the fire department.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will host “Men on Fire” in February.
But this is a little different type of fire.
It’s an event designed to help men come to understand who they are in Christ and become spiritual leaders.
Bart Schuchts of the John Paul II Healing Center in Tallahassee, Florida, is guest speaker of the two-day men’s conference set for Feb. 12-13 in the church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. Men of all faiths are invited.
The Rev. Nicholas Mishek, associate pastor at St. Patrick’s, encourages men of all ages to attend.
“Bart is such a dynamic personality, but he is also a man who is filled with joy and he is very down to earth,” Mishek said. “He has that way of bringing men closer to the Lord and encouraging them to live out their faith.”
Mishek said Schuchts has a desire to see men’s hearts set on fire for what God has in store for them.
Men may come from a place where they need to experience God’s healing love and compassion. Mishek hopes men will experience Christ’s particular love for them and his call and the strength to be who God is calling them to be.
“When we know our identity as beloved sons, we can assume our role as spiritual leaders,” Mishek said. “He (Schuchts) does that through Scripture, the teachings of the church, his own testimony.”
Conference materials tell how at Pentecost, the power of the Holy Spirit propelled each of the apostles into the fullness of their destiny.
The materials also cite the words of St. John Paul II, who said: “Become who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire.”
Mishek said in the wider culture, men aren’t really encouraged to be men of faith and spiritual leaders.
He said spiritual leadership means not being afraid to talk about God in everyday conversations or to pray with one another. Spiritual leaders can share how the Lord is affecting their lives.
A spiritual leader’s faith is integrated into his entire life.
Spiritual leaders encourage their families to attend church and pray regularly—showing them this is a normal part of everyday life.
Mishek said research has shown that if a father doesn’t regularly attend church, there is only about a 3 percent chance that his children will become regular or irregular church-goers, even if their mother regularly attends.
Conversely, if the dad is a regular church-goer, there’s a 30 to 40 percent chance his children will be regular or irregular church attendees, even if their mother doesn’t attend often.
This isn’t to say moms aren’t important, but when children look to the outside world they take cues from what their dad believes is important.
“If he sees religion as unimportant and something that really isn’t a part of our lives, there’s going to be this tendency (for children) to also say, ‘That’s not really important,’ even on a subconscious level,” he said.
Mishek noted a demographic among younger people.
“The highest growing ‘religion’ is those who claim not to have any religion,” Mishek said. “They don’t have any religion and they’re actually the fastest growing demographic.
“It continues to affirm that we’re on this trajectory that if we don’t change that, the faith of Jesus Christ will be lost in generation to generation.”
The conference starts with registration from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 with that Friday night’s event running until 9 p.m. On Feb. 13, the event is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch included.
This is an in-person conference, but it also will be Livestreamed.
Attendees are encouraged to invite their fathers, sons and brothers and come together. Boys are welcome.
Register online at www.jpiihealingcenter.org with a cost of $80 for the in-person conference until Feb. 7. After that, the cost is $90. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Livestream registration fee is $60.