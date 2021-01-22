Registration open for Men on Fire

Don’t call the fire department.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will host “Men on Fire” in February.

But this is a little different type of fire.

It’s an event designed to help men come to understand who they are in Christ and become spiritual leaders.

Bart Schuchts of the John Paul II Healing Center in Tallahassee, Florida, is guest speaker of the two-day men’s conference set for Feb. 12-13 in the church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. Men of all faiths are invited.

The Rev. Nicholas Mishek, associate pastor at St. Patrick’s, encourages men of all ages to attend.

“Bart is such a dynamic personality, but he is also a man who is filled with joy and he is very down to earth,” Mishek said. “He has that way of bringing men closer to the Lord and encouraging them to live out their faith.”

Mishek said Schuchts has a desire to see men’s hearts set on fire for what God has in store for them.

Men may come from a place where they need to experience God’s healing love and compassion. Mishek hopes men will experience Christ’s particular love for them and his call and the strength to be who God is calling them to be.