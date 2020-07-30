Registration open for virtual Hunting, Fishing R3 Summit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Hunting and Fishing R3 Summit is going virtual this year, streaming live over Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5.

Register at OutdoorNebraska.org/r3summit on or before Aug. 2 to receive the virtual meeting Zoom link via email. Those unable to attend will be able to watch a recording of the summit online at a later date.

“We hope this adjustment will allow more people and organizations to tune in live,” said Jeff Rawlinson, outdoor education manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “This year’s agenda represents an exciting discussion of opportunities for moving hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation forward in Nebraska, with the result of more people supporting our communities and enjoying quality outdoor recreation across Nebraska.”

Presentations will focus on building new audiences of committed outdoor recreationists, as well as on growing mentorship.

Join the Nebraska Hunting and Fishing R3 Partners group on Facebook for meeting updates and future collaboration opportunities.

Partners for the virtual event include the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, the Big Game Conservation Association, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

