Registration opens March 23 for Fremont Parks and Recreation summer programming
Registration opens March 23 for Fremont Parks and Recreation summer programming

Parks and rec

Children participate in the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department baseball's summer program.

 Courtesy photo

Registration for the Parks and Recreation Summer 2021 Programming begins Tuesday, March 23, at 8 a.m. A full slate of programming is being offered.

All registrations can be done online at the city’s website: http://www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.

