Registration opens March 23 for Fremont Parks and Recreation summer programming

Registration for the Parks and Recreation Summer 2021 Programming begins Tuesday, March 23, at 8 a.m. A full slate of programming is being offered.
All registrations can be done online at the city’s website: http://www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
