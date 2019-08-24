Area moms have the chance to be part of a new ministry for mothers.
Moms Connect will start Sept. 9 at Fremont Alliance Church.
This group is for all moms, mothering all ages of children.
A drive-thru registration is set from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday in the church parking lot at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Cost for a year’s membership is $30.
Moms can pre-register at fremontalliance.org/adults and paper registrations are available at Fremont Alliance Church before and during the event as well as online.
The group will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month.
In September, it will meet on the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
This year, the focus is on prayer and service.
The year’s schedule will provide nights of special speakers, crafts, a moms and dads evening and more.
Moms will receive a light supper at the beginning of the meetings. Nursery and a childcare program will be provided at each meeting.
“My prayer for this ministry is that Moms Connect will be a place where all moms belong and have connection,” said Teresa Lichtenberg, coordinator.
Lichtenberg points out the value of the group.
“Being a mom is hard and oftentimes women feel like they are alone in their journey,” she said. “Whether moms are expecting, have toddlers, school-age kids or have children going off to college, they need support at every stage of mothering. That is why we are here — to pray for one another, to serve our community and to build relationships that will last a lifetime.”
Lichtenberg hopes all mothers — traditional and non-traditional — will attend for the opportunity to connect with other moms in the community.
“I am a non-traditional mom, a foster mom,” Lichtenberg said. “Sometimes, I have felt like I am not part of the mom world, because I haven’t had a biological child.
“My goal is for every mom in the community to feel welcome,” she continued. “No matter what the role looks like, mothering is hard and we need support.”
Lichtenberg said she prays that mothers who attend Moms Connect will make connections that continue long after their children have left their homes.
“We’re very excited about this group and what God is going to do through us this year,” Lichtenberg said. “We want to support every mom who walks through our doors.”