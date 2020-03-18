Registration to open for YMCA's Fun Days program
Registration to open for YMCA's Fun Days program

In order to meet the community need for emergency child care, the Fremont Family YMCA is opening registration to the public on Friday morning for its Fun Days program.

Fun Days provide safe child care for kids, grades kindergarten through eight. The program is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $25 per child, per day. The additional spaces will be limited to a first-come-first-served basis.

Registration must be done at the Fremont Family YMCA Front Desk. After registration, children can begin attending Fun Days as early as Monday, March 23.

In compliance with the current regulations, the YMCA will have a 10 child to 2 worker ratio, and groups will be spread throughout the building.

