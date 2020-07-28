The City of Fremont announced Tuesday that the 16th Street Lift Station Rehabilitation Project has been completed. Johnson Road is now open in both directions.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The City of Fremont announced Tuesday that the 16th Street Lift Station Rehabilitation Project has been completed. Johnson Road is now open in both directions.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.