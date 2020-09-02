Relatives, investigators testify in sex abuse trial of ex-FPD officer

“As we talked, she said that she would like to talk with a counselor or someone outside the family,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen said her granddaughter was very anxious, sad and agitated, and her face was flushed. She said she took the discussion seriously and told her daughter-in-law about what had been said.

Julie Thomsen, who has known and lived with her stepdaughter since she was 5 years old, said she left to live with her biological mother, Erika Williams, and Austin Williams in Fremont in 2012.

Along with weekend visitations, Julie Thomsen said her stepdaughter lived in Fremont during the school year and Kearney during the summer.

In the summer of 2017, Thomsen said her 12-year-old stepdaughter had spilled nail polish on the floor, and as punishment, had her iPod taken away.

“We found some messages from friends, some messages from her mom, but an insane amount of messages from Austin,” she said.

Between tears, Julie Thomsen alleged she found messages “not typical of a father figure,” including how much Williams loved his stepdaughter, how he couldn’t wait for her to come home and cuddle and asking about shopping for bras.