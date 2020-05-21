Relay For Life events different this year

Stephani Stephenson knows Relay For Life activities will be a little different this year.
Stephenson is senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society.
“We are shifting gears,” Stephenson said. “Because of the COVID-19 virus, we are not able to have face-to-face events. So we’re relaying while we are social distancing.”
Traditionally, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County has had a fundraising walk.
This year, relay participants will accept freewill donations for luminaria which can be displayed in driveways and on sidewalks in honor of or in memory of people touched by cancer.
A 20-day celebration with a variety of new activities is planned, too.
It begins on June 7, which is National Cancer Survivors Day.
In observance of this day, the public is invited to join in a Care-A-Van which starts at 2 p.m. in the Midland University parking lot, 900 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.
A route map will be provided at the June 7 event.
Other activities include:
Mission Monday.
- On June 8, relay team members will display signs in their yards and share information on their Facebook pages, promoting the mission of the American Cancer Society.
Teams Tuesday.
- June 9 is the day the society and Dodge County’s Relay for Life will congratulate relay teams on what they’re doing. They’ll also let the public know who the teams are if contributors would like to contact them and make a donation. Information will be provided via the Relay For Life of Dodge County’s Facebook page and its website at http://www.relayforife.org/dodgecone.
Wacky Walking Wednesday.
- The society encourages people to stay active and focus on taking care of themselves. On June 10, people will be encouraged to take a walk and post photos of things that capture their attention. They’ll then share those photos on their own Facebook pages. Plans are to post photos on Dodge County’s Relay For Life Facebook page.
Throw Back Thursday.
- “We’re asking people to wear and take photos of themselves in their favorite old relay T-shirt and past relay events as well as something that speaks to them about what they’ve done since they’ve been involved with relay,” Stephenson said.
Fight Back Friday.
- On June 12, individuals are encouraged to share what they’re doing to fight back against cancer, whether it involves accepting luminaria donations, eating vegetables or getting their regular checkups.
On June 13, people will display the luminaria.
“Bill’s online Charity Auction only” will host a charity auction from June 13-27. Any funds raised will go to the Relay for Life of Dodge County.
Those wishing to donate auction items may bring them between noon and 5 p.m. Saturdays to the barn at 425 W. Washington St., in Fremont.
“If you want to stay in your car, we will pick up the item from you to stay with the social distancing,” Bill Christian, administrator, said. “If you’d rather just donate (monetarily), you can leave a check in an envelope.”
Christian said donors need to write the check to Dodge County Relay For Life. He said donors also can mail checks, in care of Dodge County Relay For Life, to 425 West Washington St., Fremont, Nebraska 68025.
Stephenson encourages the public to donate and participate in the activities. The American Cancer Society knows people are going through so much during the coronavirus pandemic.
“However, cancer doesn’t stop and neither can we,” she said. “We have to make sure we have our programs and services available to cancer patients and their families as well as the general public and funding research is critical.”
More information about donating is available on Dodge County’s Relay For Life Facebook page and website.
Those interested in learning more about what the American Cancer Society does can visit www.cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.
Stephenson said The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.
