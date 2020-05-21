Relay For Life events different this year

On June 13, people will display the luminaria.

“Bill’s online Charity Auction only” will host a charity auction from June 13-27. Any funds raised will go to the Relay for Life of Dodge County.

Those wishing to donate auction items may bring them between noon and 5 p.m. Saturdays to the barn at 425 W. Washington St., in Fremont.

“If you want to stay in your car, we will pick up the item from you to stay with the social distancing,” Bill Christian, administrator, said. “If you’d rather just donate (monetarily), you can leave a check in an envelope.”

Christian said donors need to write the check to Dodge County Relay For Life. He said donors also can mail checks, in care of Dodge County Relay For Life, to 425 West Washington St., Fremont, Nebraska 68025.

Stephenson encourages the public to donate and participate in the activities. The American Cancer Society knows people are going through so much during the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, cancer doesn’t stop and neither can we,” she said. “We have to make sure we have our programs and services available to cancer patients and their families as well as the general public and funding research is critical.”