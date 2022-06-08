Relay for Life nears fundraising goal

Even gloomy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of those involved in a recent fundraising endeavor.

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County was a success, said Diane Wilson, an event organizer.

“Our goal this year is $35,000 and through the generosity of our corporate sponsors and many, many donations, I believe we will come close, if not exceed it before it is all wrapped up later this year,” Wilson said Tuesday, adding, “Donations are still being accepted.”

The 2022 event took place Saturday on the Midland University campus.

“We were so happy to be able to gather together on Midland’s campus again,” Wilson said. “When the weather started to threaten, we did move everything under the breezeway, but continued our event through the luminaria and closing.”

The weekend event was the first in-person fundraiser the organization has had locally since 2019.

It included a silent auction, live music provided by “Not U Two” and luminaries. The annual event is designed to allow participants to gather to:

Celebrate with survivors.

Remember those who’ve lost their battle with cancer.

Renew a commitment to continue to fight back against the disease.

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3GZLdPT or mail a check to: Relay For Life of Dodge County %Diane Wilson. 2210 Phelps Ave., Fremont.

More information about the Dodge County event can be found on its Facebook page at facebook.com/rfldodgecone or on its website at: bit.ly/3NYYqLk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.