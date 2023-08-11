- Season in bloom: Fall

First cultivated in China as early as the 15th century B.C., chrysanthemums come in a rainbow of jewel tones, from classic gold to bright pink. When planting mums from seeds, it’s best to get the perennial plant in the ground in early spring, which gives it plenty of time to grow before it begins flowering in September and October. A hardy flower, chrysanthemums don’t require much attention to flourish, only needing direct sunlight, good drainage to prevent molding, and ample space. On average, the plants can grow up to 3 feet wide, so space is really key when deciding where and how many to plant. The Old Farmer’s Almanac also suggests pinching off the top two to three leaves of new shoots before the buds begin forming to make the chrysanthemums bushier, which in turn, gives space for more blooms.