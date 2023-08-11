Fall season will be upon us soon and the participants of Relay For Life of Dodge County are offering potted mums as a way to welcome the beautiful colors of fall. The mums have traditionally symbolized joy, beauty, friendship and long life.
For a donation of $20, supporters will receive an 8-inch potted mum and for a $30 donation they will receive a 12-inch potted mum in their choice of color: red, yellow, purple, orange or bronze (the orange and bronze will be based on the vendor’s availability). Donors also are helping fight cancer. The flowers will arrive the week of Aug. 28.
Anyone wishing to order a potted mum can email rfldodge1@gmail.com, contact any Relay For Life team member or send a message on the Relay For Life of Dodge County Facebook page.
The monies raised through this fundraiser provide the society with much-needed funds and advance its mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support. Funds raised also help ensure that everyone has the opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.
People are also reading…
For more information about this or any Relay For Life event, contact ACS Community Manager, Stephanie Stephenson, 402-690-3734. The order deadline is noon on Monday, Aug. 14.