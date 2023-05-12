Diane Wilson knows hope is so important to those battling cancer and their families.

So the local woman hopes the public to participate in an event designed to celebrate with survivors, remember lost loved ones and encourage those facing a current cancer battle.

This marks the 25th year of the Relay for Life of Dodge County, a volunteer-led event that raises funds and awareness to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

“Every Step Brings Hope” is the theme of this year’s event set from 4-10 p.m. June 3 on the Midland University campus. Admission is free.

Waverle Monroe, an anchor for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha and cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker during the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.

The relay also will include a silent auction, shaved ice from Master’s Hand shop in Tekamah and food from HyVee. The Arthrighteous Brothers will provide live music. The event features games and fun activities, as well.

Wilson said anyone is invited to walk in the event. A path will be marked out on the sidewalk near the fountain on the MU campus.

A special meal will be provided for survivors at 5 p.m. inside the Anderson Complex. A survivor and one caregiver are invited to attend.

Those who’ve not yet registered can do so at www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone or by calling 1-800-227-2345. Those who’d like to attend the dinner and have not sent an RSVP also are asked to please send an email to rfldodge1@gmail.com.

Teams can still register at the Relay for Life website.

Luminaria, which light the path in honor or in memory of people touched by cancer, are available from any team member, by emailing rfldodge1@gmail.com or by calling Stephanie at 402-690-3734.

A luminaria ceremony will start at 9:30 p.m.

A shoe drive also is taking place in conjunction with the event. New and gently used shoes will be collected and donated to Lutheran Family Services to be distributed to those in need.

Attendees are asked to bring their shoe donations to the event.

Wilson encourages the community to attend.

“The relay is a place to belong,” said Wilson, leadership team chair for the relay. “The event gives you a sense of community. Whether you’re a survivor or a caregiver, you will find you are among others who are walking a similar journey. Maybe you just received a diagnosis yourself or learned about a close friend or family member who did – or maybe you just want to remember someone who is fighting currently. Coming out to the relay – especially walking around when the luminaria are lit – it gives you a new found hope.”

Wilson notes the importance of hope, which is reflected in the event’s theme. She added that fundraising for the American Cancer Society takes place all year long.

“This is the time to celebrate what we’ve raised,” she said. “I don’t want people to feel like they can’t come out, because they can’t donate that night. That doesn’t matter. They should come out anyway, because they may have something else to contribute. They may have a shoulder for someone else to lean on or they may find a different way that they can get involved. Maybe they just need to be there, because of whatever’s going on in their life.”

Funds raised through the event are used for cancer research and programs and services that help those with cancer.

The American Cancer Society reports that in 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.

This includes more than 11,500 cases and 3,500 deaths in Nebraska, said Stephanie Stephenson, ACS senior community development manager, in a prepared statement.

Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support its efforts since 1985, and the Relay for Life of Dodge County hopes to add to that figure this year.

A fundraising goal of $35,000 has been set.

The ACS has invested $3.1 billion in cancer research since 1991, contributing to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths. It provides support programs for people with cancer and their caregivers such as the Hope Lodge and free access to cancer information via the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-227-2345.

Wilson notes the resolve among those involved with the local Relay for Life event.

“We’re going to continue to go on with our mission and fight back until we don’t have to do this anymore,” she said.