Could buying a taco help in the fight against cancer?
The public is invited to find out.
On March 21, the American Cancer Society Relay for Life leadership team is hosting Taco Night. The event is set from 5-7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The menu includes the choice of a taco salad or softshell taco with choice of toppings, desserts and a drink.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under age 5.
The tickets may be purchased in advance from Relay for Life participants, at Pinnacle Bank (next to Taco Bell) in Fremont or at the door.
“Taco Night was started as a new and fun way to raise funds to further our mission,” said Diane Wilson of Relay for Life of Dodge County. “We hope people will attend to help support our fight against cancer, but also to enjoy an evening of great food and fellowship with others.”
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is a community celebration and represents hope in that those lost to cancer will not be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported, and that one day, cancer will be eliminated, the society said in a prepared statement.
Net proceeds from this event will help the cancer society fund research, educational programs, and advocacy and patient services.
The 21st annual Relay for Life of Dodge County will take place from 4-11 p.m. June 8 on the Midland University campus in Fremont.
“An Old-Fashioned Picnic” is the theme for this year’s event.
For more about the local event, please contact Stephanie Stephenson at 402-398-0774 or find the group on Facebook or visit its website at www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone or email rfldodge1@gmail.com. Those interested in learning more also may call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.relayforlife.org for additional information.