The American Cancer Society Relay For Life leadership team has rescheduled its annual taco night fundraiser for Thursday, April 25, in the fellowship hall at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The menu, including your choice of a taco salad or softshell taco with choice of toppings, desserts and drink, will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Relay For Life participants, at Pinnacle Bank (next to Taco Bell) in Fremont, or at the door.
This fundraiser had originally been planned for last month but was postponed due to the flooding. A minimum of 15% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way to be used for flood relief in the area.
The 21st annual Relay For Life of Dodge County will take place from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, on the campus of Midland University in Fremont. “An Old Fashioned Picnic” is the theme for this year’s event.
For more information about the local event, contact Stephanie Stephenson at 402-398-0774, visit Facebook or www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone, or e-mail rfldodge1@gmail.com. You also can call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.relayforlife.org to learn more about Relay For Life.