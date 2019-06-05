Participants will unite for the annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer.
The 21st annual Relay For Life event is scheduled from 4-10 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Midland University in Fremont (Anderson complex). The theme this year is “An Old Fashioned Picnic.” The silent auction, kids’ games and activities for survivors begin at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. followed by recognition of our survivors and the survivor lap.
The luminaria ceremony is at dusk.
Members of the Fremont Antique Car Club will have their cars there to highlight the “old-fashioned” theme. There also will be a Miss Relay Pin-up Girl contest. Down Memory Lane will be providing music throughout the event.
This is a free family friendly event and open to the public. Everyone is invited.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
For more information about this event, go to www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone, email rfldodge1@gmail.com or contact Stephanie Stephenson, American Cancer Society Relay For Life senior community development manager, 402-398-0774.