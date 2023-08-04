I was an avid reader of dog stories when I was a kid.

One of the most touching was about Greyfriars Bobby, a dog in Scotland. As the story goes, a man and his family moved to Edinburgh in 1850. When he couldn’t find work as a gardener, he became a night watchman. He’d take his little dog, Bobby, to work to keep him company on long winter nights.

They stayed together through winter and summer, but time took its toll on the man, who died of tuberculous in 1858 and was buried in Greyfriars Kirkyard (cemetery).

The little dog touched many hearts when he refused to leave his master’s grave, even in terrible weather. Eventually, a shelter was built for the little dog, who spent the rest of his life by that grave.

I hadn’t thought much about Greyfriars Bobby – or his faithfulness—until reading an amazing book by Pastor David Jeremiah called, “The World of the End – How Jesus’ Prophesy Shapes our Priorities.”

In his book, David talks about a time when Jesus told his disciples what will happen during the last days of earth or what’s called the signs of the end times.

We can find Christ’s discussion about this in the book of Matthew, chapter 14 and in Mark 13 and Luke 21. In the book of Matthew, we read where Jesus warns his disciples not to be deceived, because many people will come in his name claiming to be the Messiah—and they’ll deceive many folks.

There are other warnings.

“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed,” Jesus says. “Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”

Jesus tells his disciples they’ll be handed over to be persecuted and put to death and hated by all nations, because of him.

“At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other … Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

I’m so glad Jesus gives us that hope at the end.

If we stand firm, we’ll be saved.

I believe Jesus offers more hope with: “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations and then the end will come.”

Christ states plainly that no one – except our Heavenly Father – knows when that time will be.

Old-timers have told me for years that – given the rough state of the world – they don’t know when Jesus is coming back, but they don’t think it will be long.

That’s a good thing for believers.

Christians I know love the idea of being caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air and then be with him forever. We pray for people, including friends and loved ones, to come to know Jesus as Lord and Savior.

In the meantime, what do we do in a world that’s filled with heartache and trouble?

David shares great thoughts in his book, addressing each of the situations Christ warns us about. For instance, David talks about being honest in a world of deception. He shares insights and stories for being calm in a world of war and confident amid disasters.

In one chapter, he focuses on betrayal, pointing out the most infamous of all time – when Judas Iscariot betrayed Christ, who then suffered horrible beatings and death on a cross.

David reminds us of other Bible-times people who knew the pain of betrayal. Jacob betrayed his brother, Esau (by cheating him out of his birthright). Joseph’s own brothers sold him into slavery. Delilah betrayed Samson, who was blinded and turned into a slave.

One of the saddest things David discusses involves people who claim to be Christians betraying those who really are. He said many Bible commentators believe Alexander the coppersmith betrayed the Apostle Paul. If that’s true, Alexander’s betrayal would have led to Paul’s imprisonment and death. Yet in Christ-like manner, I’ll bet Paul forgave Alexander.

David also talks about the importance of keeping hatred, resentment and bitterness out of our hearts and how it bothers him to see Christians verbally abusing other Christians over things like political beliefs and worship styles.

He mentions that not all of Christ’s followers are equally mature and how seasoned Christians must be a model for those he describes as “babes in Christ.”

David encourages his readers, who’ve faced betrayal, to count on God’s character, love and faithfulness. He talks about what I’d call “perspective,” mentioning how Joseph – whom God used to save a nation and his own family from famine – later told the brothers who betrayed him that: “…you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order … to save many people….”

For every person who deserts us, God has blessed us with his faithfulness, David says.

And in a world of betrayal, David encourages Christians to be faithful.

That’s when he shares the story of the loyal dog, Greyfriars Bobby.

I know.

Some dog-lovers contend they’ve given up on humans and only canines can be counted on to be faithful.

I’ve been blessed to know the great faithfulness of God, who’s helped me through many tough circumstances. I know people who’ve been very kind. I’ve seen God rectify situations I thought would be impossible to make right and known the peace that forgiving someone can bring. I pray others can find this peace as well.

One more thing: I have a funny story related to Greyfriars Bobby.

Years ago, we had a pastor whose wife and kids really wanted a dog.

He wasn’t in favor of the idea.

So during a meal one night, I decided to help persuade the pastor by talking about how loyal a dog can be and sharing the story of Greyfriars Bobby.

Suddenly, one of his sons popped up with a smile as big as Texas.

“That’s it Dad,” he said. “We can get a dog and when you die, it can sit by your grave!”

All these years later, I’m still trying to describe the look on that pastor’s face. He had a little bit of a smile, but his eyes seemed to say something like: “You’ve got to be kidding.”

Whatever the case, they got a dog – who I think is still living right along with that pastor and his very happy wife.

And I’ll bet that well-loved dog is pretty faithful.