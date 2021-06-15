Remembering a family after a tragic accident

Harrison remembers seeing her niece at the store and they talked about Heidi’s mother, Dawn Lykens Leeper, who died in 2019.

“She’s the one who taught me how to smile in the face of adversity,” Heidi said of her mom.

Harrison would agree.

“If I could think of anything that would sum up who Heidi was — it was that quote,” Harrison said. “That’s Heidi in a nutshell.”

Besides her mother’s death, Heidi also lost her brother, Ryan Lykens, with whom she’d had a close bond. He died in 2020.

Ham said she was older than Heidi and had moved away. They drifted apart and she regrets that they didn’t have a closer relationship. They’d had a falling out, but made up at their mother’s funeral, Ham said.

“Don’t take anybody for granted,” Ham added. “If you have a grudge with somebody — especially your blood — don’t let it fester and boil and drive you apart. Really embrace everybody you have.”

Shafer recalls a special talk she had with Heidi.