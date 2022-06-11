 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remembering a funny fire station moment

Patrick Tawney

Tawney

 Courtesy

Retired Capt. Pat Tawny has memories of funny times at the Fremont Fire Department station.

These often occurred when firefighters played pranks on each other.

One time after lunch, one firefighter snapped another with a towel.

Tawney snapped firefighter Glen Koplin, who tried to snap him back.

In the process, Koplin’s dentures fell out on the kitchen floor.

Tawney thought Koplin would step on them. Instead, Koplin put the dentures in his pocket and kept trying to snap the towel.

“Our stomachs hurt for a half hour we laughed so hard,” Tawney said.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

