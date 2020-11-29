Remembering a life-threatening blizzard

She bought odds and ends: a bag of marshmallows, 2-liter bottles of pop, bread and canned vegetables. Typically, she would have put the groceries in the trunk of their 1985 Dodge, but an inner voice seemed to tug at her heart:

Put the groceries in the back seat.

The wind was cold as Brester hurriedly tossed the groceries in the back seat and drove off with her daughter. The roads were passable until they reached the first intersection west of U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska 91.

Brester pulled off the highway to scrape ice from her windshield and then couldn’t get the car out of the snow. She and Evelyn had waited about 15 minutes when Bob and Carrie Smeal of Snyder stopped. Smeal used his pickup truck to pull the car out and said he’d help them reach Snyder.

But about a half-mile down the road, both vehicles got stuck. It was 2:30 p.m.

“We kept thinking someone would come along before it got dark, but no one did,” Brester said.

As snow piled up around the car, Brester worried about carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust. She considered turning off the car.

Leave the car running. It will keep the snow melted from behind the exhaust pipe.