Remembering a life-threatening blizzard

Evelyn Brester was so scared.
Just 7 years old, the little girl and her mother, Shirley, had become trapped in a car during a blizzard that dumped 15 of snow in the Dodge area where they lived.
Because their car was white, Evelyn feared a snowplow driver wouldn’t see them.
“She kept thinking we wouldn’t see anybody again — that we were going to get hit and get killed by a snowplow,” Shirley said.
Shirley had her own concerns, but kept reassuring her daughter as they waited for help.
***
More than 30 years later, Shirley and Evelyn still think about that frightening experience and how they found comfort through prayer and each other.
This Christmas, the Fremont women are grateful for many things — not the least of which was survival during a life-threatening storm.
***
It was March 28, 1987.
Shirley had taken Evelyn to a dentist’s appointment and to her grandparents before going to work in Fremont.
By 10:30 a.m., her husband, Richard, called to say she’d better come home. A blustery storm had begun.
Shirley picked up Evelyn and stopped by a grocery store. Evelyn’s first communion was set for the next day at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge and she wanted to make a meal for the event.
She bought odds and ends: a bag of marshmallows, 2-liter bottles of pop, bread and canned vegetables. Typically, she would have put the groceries in the trunk of their 1985 Dodge, but an inner voice seemed to tug at her heart:
Put the groceries in the back seat.
The wind was cold as Brester hurriedly tossed the groceries in the back seat and drove off with her daughter. The roads were passable until they reached the first intersection west of U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska 91.
Brester pulled off the highway to scrape ice from her windshield and then couldn’t get the car out of the snow. She and Evelyn had waited about 15 minutes when Bob and Carrie Smeal of Snyder stopped. Smeal used his pickup truck to pull the car out and said he’d help them reach Snyder.
But about a half-mile down the road, both vehicles got stuck. It was 2:30 p.m.
“We kept thinking someone would come along before it got dark, but no one did,” Brester said.
As snow piled up around the car, Brester worried about carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust. She considered turning off the car.
Leave the car running. It will keep the snow melted from behind the exhaust pipe.
Brester later wondered if snow would have become packed around the exhaust pipe had she shut off the car. She kept the driver’s side window down a little, allowing fresh air to flow into the vehicle.
Soon, the mom and daughter were hungry. They ate marshmallows and drank sips of pop, thankful they hadn’t put the food in the trunk, because the snow was packed so tightly around the doors of the car they couldn’t get out.
The Smeals and Bresters frequently flashed dome lights to let each other know that all was well.
By about 1 a.m., Brester had dozed off only to be awakened by Smeal who’d crawled atop her car and was knocking on the windshield.
“You’ve got to stay awake,” he hollered, before climbing back into his pickup.
Eventually, the exhaustion and fear seemed overwhelming.
Evelyn cried sometimes. That’s when her mom knew she needed to be strong.
“I didn’t want to cry,” Brester said. “I didn’t want her to see how scared I was.”
Throughout the trying time, Brester prayed. Her prayers would become more intense.
“I saw my whole life flash before me — the good and the sad things — and I said, ‘God, if you let me get through this I will do anything I can to help the church.’”
Evelyn’s Aunt Dianne had given the child a gift before the Bresters left town. Brester let her daughter open it; it was a rosary.
The Bresters tenderly fingered the rosary beads, reciting prayers.
In the early morning hours, a snowmobile stopped by the car. The driver agreed to call Brester’s husband. Later, a tractor cleared snow away from the car door, freeing the two passengers. The Bresters climbed into Smeal’s pickup, which was pulled to Joe Kreikemeier’s farm nearby. The Bresters later were taken home. Neither had any injuries.
Exhausted after the 17-hour ordeal, Brester fell into a deep sleep and didn’t awaken until the next morning.
Evelyn had her first communion — the next Sunday. All the snow was melted by then.
During a 1992 Fremont Tribune interview, the little girl said she’d tell her children about her mom’s bravery and kindness.
And years later, she did.
Today, Evelyn is 41 years old and has three children, Brooklynn and Jeffrey Worms and Kallie Brester. Brooklyn, 21, attends Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., remotely. Jeffrey, 19, is a freshman at Southeast Community College in Milford and Kallie, 14, is a freshman at Fremont High School.
Brooklyn admits some early skepticism when learning her mom and grandma’s story.
“I didn’t believe them when I first heard it,” Brooklyn said.
But she believes them now.
The Bresters strive to make sure they and their loved ones are prepared with blankets and warm clothing in the backseats of their vehicles — and not in the trunks, because they know firsthand that stranded people can’t always get to that part of their car.
Brooklyn said she also has a first aid kit and pillow in her vehicle’s backseat.
She brought a white car — a color her mom hasn’t been enthused about since the 1987 blizzard.
“White and snow just don’t mix,” Evelyn said. “But my daughter needed a car and the price was right.”
And Brooklyn has been completing her college studies online.
Evelyn Brester graduated in 1998 from Archbishop Bergan High School and earned an associate of applied science degree from Vatterrott College in Omaha. She has been a certified medical assistant at Prairie Fields Family Medicine in Fremont for about six years.
Her brother, Ben, graduated from Bergan in 1996 and is an electrician with Fremont Electric.
Now 74 years old, Shirley Brester has had heartache, but also blessings in the years since the blizzard. Her oldest son, Matthew, died in 2008 after a 10 ½-year cancer battle.
While hospitalized in 2014 with a splenic artery aneurysm, Brester had a medical reaction that almost claimed her life. It was then Brester said her deceased son in heavenly attire visited her bedside saying, “Mom, we aren’t ready for you yet. Ben and Evelyn still need you.”
Brester’s blessings have included shaking the hand of Pope John Paul II and receiving a blessing from him in Rome in April 2000. She traveled to the Holy Land in 2013.
She’s kept her promise to God to do volunteer work, which she does at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Salvation Army in Fremont.
Brester estimates she’s done more than 60 or 70 hours of bell ringing for the Salvation Army. She anticipates donating 80 hours this year.
Looking back, Brester knows she and Evelyn remain affected by the long-ago blizzard.
“Evelyn and I still get in an anxious mode when they talk about any depths of snow and wind, because we know what can happen,” Brester said.
But the Bresters are grateful for the many blessings they’ve enjoyed.
“I’m thankful that we all have our health and the weather has been nice so far,” Evelyn said. “We haven’t had the snow that we could have.”
