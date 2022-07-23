Remembering Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva

Kellie Pleskac was a patient of Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva before she ever became her nurse.

Pleskac was pregnant with her oldest son, Garrett, when she went into premature labor and went to Methodist Fremont Health. Lauer-Silva, an obstetrician-gynecologist, was on call.

Lauer-Silva took care of Pleskac, who was transferred to Omaha, where doctors were able to stop her labor. She was hospitalized for three weeks.

Pleskac’s first appointment back in Fremont was with Lauer-Silva. Pleskac figured Lauer-Silva wouldn’t remember her, because she’d probably seen so many other patients since she’d seen her.

But Lauer-Silva did remember.

“She gave me the biggest hug and told me how happy she was that I was still pregnant,” Pleskac said. “That has never happened before. I’ve never been hugged by a physician.”

Pleskac has many fond memories of Lauer-Silva, an OBGYN doctor known for her compassion, deep faith in God and commitment to family, patients, colleagues and staff.

Lauer-Silva joined the medical staff at Methodist Fremont Health in 2005 and practiced in the community for 17 years.

She delivered hundreds — if not a couple thousand babies — during her career in Fremont, said Brett Richmond, MFH president and chief executive officer.

Lauer-Silva, 72, died July 1 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Her funeral Mass took place July 8 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

Many are remembering the kindhearted physician and her legacy.

“She was the most caring person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Larry Mruz, a deacon at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha.

Mruz took classes to become a deacon along with Lauer-Silva’s husband, Tom Silva. Mruz and his wife, Joy, became good friends with the couple.

“I don’t know anybody that Karen met that wasn’t a friend of hers,” Larry Mruz said. “She became friends with everyone.”

Mruz said he’ll remember Lauer-Silva for her honesty, integrity and humor.

“She was one of those kinds of people you just like right away,” Mruz said.

He will remember her faith.

“She was an extremely faith-driven person,” Mruz said. “Everything she did was for love of people. She lived a Christ-like life.”

Friend, patient and fellow parishioner Elizabeth Murray said Lauer-Silva went to Mass every day.

“She structured her days around Mass and around her faith and I think by making that such a top priority in her life that really grounded her and gave her a foundation for everything else,” Murray said.

Fremonter Karen Zoucha, a friend, patient and fellow parishioner, first came to know Lauer-Silva through church years ago.

Zoucha remembers how gentle Lauer-Silva was with her mother, the late Ruth Lauer, whom she brought to Mass.

“She always exuded grace,” Zoucha said of Lauer-Silva. “She was a very humble human being and I witnessed her take care of her mother very lovingly for several years.”

Murray pointed to the impact Lauer-Silva’s faith had on her medical practice.

“I think it was her faith that really made her such a great, exceptional doctor,” Murray said. “She just poured herself out for all of her patients in love and service.”

Richmond similarly described Lauer-Silva as a woman of exceptionally strong faith, which she lived out through her work, and as someone dedicated to her patients.

“I think physicians, in general, have really strong relationships with their patients, but hers was probably even stronger than most,” Richmond said. “She attracted patients who shared her strong faith and she was really committed to them. They knew and felt that commitment.”

Patients loved the time Lauer-Silva spent with them during office visits.

“It was like your own little, personal counseling session,” Zoucha said. “She cared so deeply not just in you as a patient, but as a human being, as a friend. She wanted to know about your family and about you.”

Pleskac, who became a nurse in Lauer-Silva’s office, also recalled the time she spent with patients.

Appointments were scheduled for 20 minutes, but Lauer-Silva gave patients more time whenever needed.

“If you needed 45 minutes, because you were going through something privately, she gave you that time,” Pleskac said. “She always took her time with you. She was never in a hurry. She wasn’t ever thinking of the patient before you and she wasn’t thinking of her future patients. When she walked into the room, she was thinking about you and what you needed.”

Zoucha recalled a tender time when, because of a need in her own family, Lauer-Silva didn’t know if she’d be able to deliver Zoucha’s child.

So Zoucha said she and her husband, Cory, and children, Savannah, and Bentley, held hands and prayed with Lauer-Silva in her office about her concern.

Lauer-Silva wasn’t able to deliver the Zoucha’s baby, Sienna, but came to see the family.

“She was so thankful that we had prayed together the day before,” Zoucha said, adding that Lauer-Silva was certain God heard their prayers and miraculously answered her concern.

Zoucha also said Lauer-Silva spoke so kindly of her husband and children (Christian, Roisin and Arian) and Mruz said he’ll remember her as a loving wife and mother.

“She and Tom had one of those made-for-movie relationships,” Mruz said, recalling their dedication to each other.

Richmond recalled Lauer-Silva’s commitment to her fellow health care workers, including her partners, other physicians on the medical staff, nurses, techs and those who serve in other capacities.

He was touched by the grief on the faces of MFH team members as they left the funeral.

“She genuinely cared about them, regardless of their role in the organization, and they clearly, genuinely cared for her,” Richmond said.

Pleskac, who was Lauer-Silva’s nurse for 12 ½ years, said the OBGYN delivered her son, Garrett, and later her son, Grayden.

During an office visit, Pleskac learned Lauer-Silva’s nurse was going back to school to become a registered nurse.

Pleskac had worked as a tech in the labor and delivery and pediatric departments at the hospital with Lauer-Silva.

She thought they could work well together in Lauer-Silva’s office.

At that time, Pleskac wasn’t yet a licensed practical nurse.

But Lauer-Silva hired Pleskac, who later went back to school to become an LPN.

“She very much encouraged me in my education,” Pleskac said. “She was very supportive of that.”

Lauer-Silva understood going back to school. She’d raised three children before attending medical school at the University of South Dakota Vermillion at age 45.

She completed her residency at East Tennessee State Medical School, then accepted a teaching position at the school, establishing her first medical practice.

Lauer-Silva relocated to Fremont to better support her mother, who was living at Shalimar Gardens, and began her practice here.

“She made a difference in people’s lives,” Pleskac said.

Murray said she — like so many others — is so sad Lauer-Silva has passed.

She thinks about Lauer-Silva serving and loving everyone around her.

“There won’t be another doctor like her,” Murray said. “She was a one-of-a-kind person.”

Richmond summed up what many thought.

“I’ll miss her personally,” Richmond said. “I really enjoyed Karen over the years in visiting with her. She was a neat, neat lady.”