Remembering Gene Steffensmeier

Those close to Steffensmeier talked about his faith, humility and fun-loving nature.

“He and I would meet each other at daily, noon Mass many, many times—sometimes twice a week, sometimes more and we always sat together,” Ortmeier said.

Ortmeier shared a poignant remembrance of Steffensmeier.

“He reminded me of my dad,” Ortmeier said. “My dad always had a rosary in his hand when he was in church and Gene always had a rosary in his hand.”

Ortmeier said Steffensmeier had a good sense of humor and they enjoyed each other’s company.

He and Nolte share an appreciation for Steffensmeier’s unpretentious attitude.

“For all that he accomplished in his life, he was just an ordinary human being. He didn’t have his nose in the air — although he was always much taller than I was,” Ortmeier said in a good-natured tone. “He was a very good, humble, Godly person.”

Nolte said Steffensmeier was part of the growth and life of St. Patrick’s parish.