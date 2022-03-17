Remembering Joey: Son reflects on mom's life

JoEllen Schwanke was known for her strong-minded attitude.

The Fremont woman was a leader in the floral industry and part of a longtime, local family business. She and her husband, Mel, received national recognition for her floral dresses and his matching ties.

And, for decades, she was a breast cancer survivor who sought to encourage others receiving the same diagnosis.

JoEllen — known as “Joey” — died March 10.

She was 91.

Her funeral will start at 2 p.m. Friday in Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Joey was born Jan. 9, 1931, to “Carnation” Joe and his wife, Lily, Green. Joey grew up in Fremont just a block away from the family business, Greens Greenhouses.

She graduated from Fremont High School and she and Mel — a World War II veteran — married in 1948. Mel then joined Greens Greenhouse, Inc.

Joey was a national floral commentator for 40 years and won several lifetime achievement awards.

She advocated for florists in the nation’s capital and met several dignitaries including Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and their first ladies.

“I would describe my mom as a ‘firecracker,’ because that’s what she was. She was never going to hide her opinion and that made her a force to be reckoned with because she had very strong feelings about everything,” said her son, J, who lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

J remembers how his mom advocated for him, confronting a teacher who wanted him to write his name as “Jay” on his schoolwork – even though his first name is a single letter as stated on his birth certificate.

“I always knew my mom had my back,” J said.

J recalls his mother’s spirited nature.

“We were both big stars in the flower industry,” J said. “It was kind of a Judy Garland/Liza Minnelli relationship. My mom was always very competitive, but my parents allowed me to land exactly where I needed to be to do what I do today.”

J hosts a national television show called, “J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom,” which reaches 92 million people weekly, and is an award-winning author.

He wasn’t alone in receiving parental encouragement.

Joey and Mel supported their daughters, Jo Heinz Staffelbach, of Dallas, and Cindy McKown, of Fremont, in their dreams, J said.

J said he’s received hundreds of emails, comments and letters since his mother’s death.

“Everybody has a different story about her,” J said. “Kids I went to school with said, ‘Your mom was the kindest, most wonderful woman I ever met.’ Everybody that knew mom had a wonderful story about her and had wonderful memories.”

J said he’s enjoyed hearing how his mom affected other people in positive ways.

“That’s really cool,” he said.

One way Joey Schwanke encouraged others was as a 40-year breast cancer survivor.

Diagnosed in 1982, Joey knew her mother-in-law had lost circulation in her arm due to repeated breast cancer surgeries and, eventually, had to have a hand amputated.

Joey, a floral designer, was concerned about losing not only a hand, but her life even though the cancer was small and had been caught early.

Much more medical knowledge has been obtained since the 1980s.

Joey had a mastectomy and radiation treatments.

With many friends also being diagnosed with breast cancer, she started the “Bosom Buddies” club. She had red, blue, yellow and white-striped hot air balloon pins made with cards attached that read: “We shall soar to new heights.”

She visited breast cancer patients in the hospital and gave them a pink rose in a vase and a pin. Recipients didn’t buy the pins, but could make a $5 donation for someone else. She sent proceeds to breast cancer research.

“I think that was my mom’s way of taking tragedy and turning it into something inspirational,” J said. “She always tried to turn a negative into a positive.”

J expressed gratitude.

“I’m so thankful mom’s at peace now and that she’s with Dad, which is great,” J said.

Mel Schwanke was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who earned a Purple Heart. He and other Marines landed at Okinawa on Easter Sunday in 1945.

Only five members of Schwanke’s original platoon of 60 were still alive with him on June 12, when a grenade exploded at his feet. He’d carry shrapnel in his body for the rest of his life.

Decades after the war, Mel — and Joey — were recognized for something else - their matching apparel.

They appeared on the "Today" show with Al Roker, Adam Sandler and Justin Bieber in New York City. The Schwankes also were featured in Reader’s Digest and Redbook magazine.

Mel and Joey Schwanke, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, were known for being together all the time. Mel’s death in December 2018 had been difficult for Joey.

Now, they’re reunited, J said, adding: “Together again forever.”

