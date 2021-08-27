Remembering Leonard

For decades, Leonard Nielsen was a mentor to Midland University students and an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Now, friends of the longtime Fremonter are remembering Nielsen as a man who excelled at making connections with people and as a faithful follower of God.
Nielsen died Tuesday at Methodist Fremont Health.
He was 69.
A 1974 graduate of Midland Lutheran College, Nielsen began a career at Arthur Anderson Accounting. In 1981, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and retired from Peter Kiewit & Sons and returned to Fremont.
He spent most of his life in a house on Midland’s campus, mentoring thousands of students, and was the Kappa Phi fraternity sponsor for more than 30 years. He received an honorary doctorate from Midland.
Nielsen, who would lose use of his limbs due to MS, used a mouth stick to answer his phone and control his TV remote. He used voice recognition software on his laptop computer.
During his time at Midland, Nielsen would form a partnership with the fraternity’s young men.
Frat members and others did dishes, vacuumed, took out trash, straightened up the house, ran errands and helped Nielsen with additional physical tasks.
Nielsen, in turn, became a role model.
Joe Harnisch is controller and associate vice president of finance and facilities planning for Midland. He’s also a 2001 Midland grad and Kappa Phi member, who remembers the impact Nielsen had on students’ lives.
“He was hard on his young Kappa Phi brothers,” Harnisch said. “He pushed us to be better men. And whether we recognized it then or not, our time with him did make us all better.”
Harnisch said everyone has multiple circles of connections whether it’s with family, work or church friends.
“Leonard was able to make you feel that deep connection no matter what circle you were a part of in his life,” Harnisch said. “I know that’s part of what kept him going longer than any doctor expected. Maybe it was by default, or maybe it was by God’s design, but he was good at connecting. … He cared about your story more than his own.”
Harnisch also said Nielsen had the ability “to make you feel like you were the most important thing to him, when all along he had hundreds more relationships that he was balancing at the same time.”
In a 2015 Fremont Tribune article, Nielsen talked about his bond with students and the trust he built with them.
“They know they can come to me with anything they want to talk about, whether it’s just talking about school, sports, girls, family issues or other things. They know if they have some problems that they need to talk about with someone — that anything they tell me is in confidence,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen also said students knew where he stood with his faith and that he let them know that “whatever the situation is that we can work through it.”
In the process, he formed lifelong friendships with students.
“I’ve been in a countless number of weddings,” Nielsen said.
He’d have several godchildren, some of whose fathers had been frat members.
Nielsen was a godparent to Gilbert Snodgrass’s oldest son, Andrew.
Snodgrass, a 1989 Midland graduate and Kappa Phi member, described Nielsen first as a mentor and then as a good friend.
Now a deacon at St. Patrick’s, Snodgrass recalls his time in the fraternity — and Nielsen’s great memory.
“He had a memory like nobody’s business,” Snodgrass said. “He knew where everything was in his house, even down to what was in the refrigerator or in the basement.”
Nielsen had 60 or 70 plastic tubs in his basement. And although Nielsen hadn’t been in his basement for 20 years, he could tell Snodgrass or another frat member where a certain tub was, what was in it, and what they were supposed to get out of it.
Snodgrass expressed admiration for Nielsen.
“His disability was never an excuse for him,” Snodgrass said. “He would never have picked that for himself, but he said many times he would never trade it for anything, because of what it allowed him to do and the people it allowed him to touch.”
The Rev. Walter Nolte, senior pastor of St. Patrick’s, also said Nielsen never complained about his condition nor used his condition as a reason not to do something.
“His condition, which many would see as an obstacle to being engaged, was maybe a catalyst for him to be more engaged,” Nolte said.
Nielsen was in charge of the church’s annual festival committee for years. And when he was no longer on the committee, he still served as an adviser.
He served as a parish council member until his death. Nielsen even had emailed Nolte, apologizing that he wouldn’t be able to attend a recent meeting — never mentioning in the email that he was in the hospital.
Nolte appreciated Nielsen’s dedication.
“Even though it was difficult for him to make meetings, he had to rely upon others to transport him, he didn’t shy away from commitment on anything he was asked to do,” Nolte said. “He would find a way to make it happen.”
Nolte said Nielsen, along with Mary Glowacki, was a Steward of the Year Award Winner. They won the awards at this year’s festival. Nolte took a plaque to Nielsen in the hospital.
“He read it in front of me and he was very grateful and was very humble,” Nolte said. “He did not seek to be thanked or to be recognized. I think everything he did — for whatever organization — was out of genuine love and concern and a desire to make things better.”
Nolte pondered the question of how Nielsen would want to be remembered.
“I think ‘faithful’ is a good word,” Nolte said. “He was faithful to his religion and faithful to his community. He was faithful to his role as mentor to many people.”
Visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont with a Masonic service at 6 p.m. and a rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will start at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.