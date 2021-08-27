Remembering Leonard

Nielsen, in turn, became a role model.

Joe Harnisch is controller and associate vice president of finance and facilities planning for Midland. He’s also a 2001 Midland grad and Kappa Phi member, who remembers the impact Nielsen had on students’ lives.

“He was hard on his young Kappa Phi brothers,” Harnisch said. “He pushed us to be better men. And whether we recognized it then or not, our time with him did make us all better.”

Harnisch said everyone has multiple circles of connections whether it’s with family, work or church friends.

“Leonard was able to make you feel that deep connection no matter what circle you were a part of in his life,” Harnisch said. “I know that’s part of what kept him going longer than any doctor expected. Maybe it was by default, or maybe it was by God’s design, but he was good at connecting. … He cared about your story more than his own.”

Harnisch also said Nielsen had the ability “to make you feel like you were the most important thing to him, when all along he had hundreds more relationships that he was balancing at the same time.”

In a 2015 Fremont Tribune article, Nielsen talked about his bond with students and the trust he built with them.