Remembering Neil Schlike

Thomsen came to the law firm in 1972, after he got out of the military. By then, Schlike had been an attorney for about a decade.

“We all worked hard. Neil was always helpful. I looked up to him for help and advice,” Thomsen said.

Attorney Brad Holtorf said he came to Fremont in 1977 to practice at Sidner Law, because of Schilke.

“He was the one who convinced me that this would be the place to live and practice and he was right,” Holtorf said.

Like other attorneys, Holtorf appreciated Schilke, whom he called a great partner.

“He was a great guy, very trustworthy, very honest, direct,” Holtorf said. “He was a great mentor and a good person.”

Holtorf could count on Schilke to give him his honest opinion.

“In the law area, you have differences in opinions on things,” Holtorf said. “The good thing about Neil is, you’d have these discussions and he certainly would have his view and I may have mine and they would not necessarily be the same, but after letting it sit for a day or two, he’d usually come back and say, ‘Let’s talk about this again, discuss it.’”

Holtorf appreciated the communication.