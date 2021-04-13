Remembering Neil Schlike

In 1957, Neil Schilke met President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Schilke was national vice president of the Student Education Association and among students who made a trip to Washington, D.C.
While there, Schilke and other national officers expressed appreciation to the 34th President of the United States for backing legislation that supported education.
“He visited individually with each of us,” Schilke recalled in a 2015 Tribune story.
The longtime Fremont attorney remembered something else.
“I couldn’t pay for the trip,” Schilke said. “The Nebraska State Education Association did.”
Years passed and the student who benefited from someone else’s generosity would spend much of his life providing opportunities for others — especially youths.
Now, local residents are remembering a man who built and endowed the Neil and Bonnie Schilke Fields and was principle organizer in developing the Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.
Neil Schilke died April 8 in his home.
He was 87.
Before his retirement, Schilke had a long career at Sidner Law office in Fremont.
“He was an extremely intelligent man,” said Tom Thomsen, a partner in the firm. “You will not find a finer attorney anywhere. Excellent attorney. Great legal mind. If you had a question, you’d go ask Neil and he always had an answer.”
Thomsen came to the law firm in 1972, after he got out of the military. By then, Schlike had been an attorney for about a decade.
“We all worked hard. Neil was always helpful. I looked up to him for help and advice,” Thomsen said.
Attorney Brad Holtorf said he came to Fremont in 1977 to practice at Sidner Law, because of Schilke.
“He was the one who convinced me that this would be the place to live and practice and he was right,” Holtorf said.
Like other attorneys, Holtorf appreciated Schilke, whom he called a great partner.
“He was a great guy, very trustworthy, very honest, direct,” Holtorf said. “He was a great mentor and a good person.”
Holtorf could count on Schilke to give him his honest opinion.
“In the law area, you have differences in opinions on things,” Holtorf said. “The good thing about Neil is, you’d have these discussions and he certainly would have his view and I may have mine and they would not necessarily be the same, but after letting it sit for a day or two, he’d usually come back and say, ‘Let’s talk about this again, discuss it.’”
Holtorf appreciated the communication.
“I enjoyed having those types of conversations, because even though we disagreed initially, we always would seem to resolve it later on in terms of thinking about it. He was pretty thoughtful,” Holtorf said.
Kevin Yount, owner of All Metals Market, also recalls Schilke’s thoughtfulness — and thoughtful observation.
Yount met Schilke at the Fremont Family YMCA, where the younger man played basketball.
Later, Yount’s scrap-recycling facility, south of Fremont, began with 4 acres of property.
“Neil owned all the ground around us and he’s been gracious enough to continually sell me ground as needed to where we have 63 acres now,” Yount said.
Yount appreciated Schilke’s friendship.
“Neil and I didn’t talk a lot, but when we did, I considered him a great friend,” Yount said.
Yount also recalls the last time he needed ground from Schilke. Yount said he wrote a note to Schilke, requesting more land.
“I was afraid as a friend, he would feel obligated to sell me the ground that he probably didn’t want to, because it was his old farmstead, where he grew up,” Yount said.
Yount crumpled up the note and threw it away.
“Approximately two weeks later, he came to my office to see me and visit. ‘He said, ‘I’ve been watching your operation and I bet you need more ground.’ That’s the kind guy Neil was,” Yount said.
Yount describes Schlike as kind and compassionate.
“He really cared about Fremont and the growth of businesses,” Yount said.
Holtorf believes Schilke also would want to be remembered as a good husband, father and grandfather.
Schilke and his wife, Bonnie, have a daughter, Lisa (Brad) Novak and grandson, Nicholas.
Holtorf said Schilke’s faith was important to him. He said Schilke also believed it was important to give back to the community that supported him in his law practice.
Schilke’s tie to the community began decades ago. The Nebraskan was born in Tobias.
He graduated from Fremont High School in 1951 and received a Nebraska Regents Scholarship.
Schilke served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Midland College in 1958 and graduated first in his class from William and Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Virginia.
In the summers during high school and college, Schilke worked for many companies part time, including: Hormel Foods Corp., Campbell Soup Co., Union Pacific, Nebraska Ordnance Plant at Mead, Fremont Hatchery, Jetters Plumbing and Karl’s Jewelry.
He worked at Lincoln Air Base during construction.
While in law school, Schilke won many writing contests — most of which had prize money associated with them which helped pay for school.
Schilke’s civic memberships were numerous, including Salem Lutheran Church and the Fremont Family YMCA, Salvation Army and Midland College boards.
He’d return to Midland — this time to serve as lecturer of business law. He taught journalism law there as well.
He was a director and a founder of Fremont Community Foundation and Nebraska Tennis Foundation.
Schilke was instrumental in developing the Sidner Ice Arena and establishing an endowment for youth in need at the rink. He established the Schilke-Novak Kids Sports Trust.
He’d make substantial charitable contributions to: the sports trust, Omaha AAA Hockey, Salem Lutheran Church for debt retirement and many other needed projects; and Midland Scholarship Fund.
“Hundreds, if not thousands of children have benefited from his generosity,” his recent Tribune obituary stated. “He was passionate about leveling the playing field for children in sports.”
Schilke remained active throughout his life.
About six years ago, Yount asked Schilke to play at the basketball gym in his house with some other guys.
Schilke said he’d love to.
“He came in and he put on all of his knee braces, ankle braces, shoulder braces and he sat there and watched us play for a little bit and said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to play,’” Yount recalled.
Yount still encouraged him to play.
“He came in and he actually played a game with us younger guys and enjoyed it all,” Yount said. “That was a wonderful thing to take a guy of that age — approximately 80 years old — who participated with guys anywhere from 30 to 65 years old. What a fun thing. We took some pictures and had a good time.”
Friend Lanny Schmid of Fremont was at that game and said he’d previously played competitive basketball with Schilke for about 30 years.
“He was known for being a fierce competitor,” Schmid said. “And he was known for wearing his old William and Mary College gym shorts.”
Moreover, Schmid recalled Schilke’s generosity.
“He firmly believed that all kids should participate in sports if they wanted to — even if they couldn’t financially afford it,” Schmid said. “That’s where he afforded them the opportunity by financially backing youth programs. He was extremely supportive of young, hardworking individuals and he was very encouraging.”
Decades after his Washington, D.C., trip, Schilke still had the photo of himself and President Eisenhower and the memory of how someone else had afforded him an opportunity.